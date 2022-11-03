President Biden has “set an ambitious goal for electric vehicles to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric,” according to www.whitehouse.gov.
In a 2021 interview, Jessica Johnson, Community Outreach and Government Relations Manager at Talon Metals, Tamarack, said, “To meet President Biden’s goal of a 50% electric fleet by 2030 that is made in America, the U.S. has to find ways to mine and recycle key materials like nickel, lithium and copper.”
“Talon has been selected as a recipient of the first set of projects funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles,” Johnson said Oct. 19.
“Talon Metals Corp. was informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Talon Nickel (USA) LLC, has been selected as a recipient of the first set of projects funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries,” said a press release from Talon Oct. 19.
The press release went on to say, “Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting. Both facilities will undergo the science-based permitting process in both states that include an opportunity for public comment and government-to-government consultations with tribal sovereign governments.
“On a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the U.S. Department of Energy will provide a $114 million grant (estimated to be 27% of total project cost) towards project construction and execution costs for the facility in North Dakota.”
“Between the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the United States has enacted significant measures in the last year that prioritize and accelerate the development of the domestic battery supply chain from mining through to recycling,” commented Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon. “This national urgency and the target date for nickel and iron production set within our Tesla-Talon Supply Agreement required an innovative approach to bring a new domestic source of battery minerals into production during a period of global battery-grade nickel deficits. Today’s announcement is a clear recognition that production of domestic nickel and other battery minerals is a national priority.”
“We’ve worked hard in North Dakota to create a stable tax and regulatory environment that attracts capital and talent and today’s announcement that Talon plans to create 150 jobs and invest significant capital in the battery minerals processing facility sends a strong signal that North Dakota is open for business,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said. “By increasing domestic production of nickel and other battery minerals and reducing our reliance on foreign sources, we can strengthen our economy, our communities and our national security while continuing to grow North Dakota’s status as a powerhouse for the nation.”
Talon Chief External Affairs Officer and Head of Climate Strategy Todd Malan commented, “In our community meetings, participants have said they are proud that Aitkin County can supply vital ingredients for the domestic battery supply chain and address America’s dependency on China and Russia for minerals like nickel. They also recognize that the nickel we can mine in Minnesota is infinitely recyclable and will be part of the U.S. battery supply chain for generations.” Malan continued, “We are committed to producing the metallic minerals needed for domestic battery production while also protecting the environment and cultural resources wherever we operate. The plan to process minerals at a current industrial brownfield site in North Dakota is another positive step towards assuring communities and tribal governments that we can meet both goals.”
The press release also said, “The preferred site in North Dakota has significant rail and industrial infrastructure as well as uniquely suitable characteristics for an environmentally superior tailings management system. Cost-effective transportation of raw ore from the underground mine in Minnesota to the offsite processing facility in North Dakota would be enabled by an existing railway, which is located approximately 1.25 miles from the Tamarack project site.
Talon Metals Corporation has held community outreach events where Talon officials provided updates of the Tamarack Project and previewed a new interactive environmental monitoring website that will soon be launched.
The information on the website will include the type of monitoring device, location, latest readings, and a full history of the samples that have been taken at that site. Talon currently has 63 monitoring sites with plans to expand that number in the future.
When asked what negative side effects the mine could potentially have specifically in the Tamarack and Mercer County areas and what safeguards Talon has in place to prevent things such as air pollution, water contamination and the possibility of habitat destruction, Johnson replied, “With the Tamarack Project, one of the risks to manage is the left-over material, also known as tailings. These rocks that remain after the metals are separated out contain sulfides that can have the potential to generate acid when exposed to air and water. The concern with this, is the potential for acid to leach into water and the environment, a process known as “acid rock drainage.”
“The proposed Tamarack mine area here in Minnesota is located in a water-rich environment, but the new processing facility in central North Dakota has a drier environment,” explained Johnson, “Which can make a difference when managing the risks of acid rock drainage. The North Dakota processing facility location has previously been utilized for industrial purposes and presents some unique opportunities for safely storing tailings.
“Talon is currently collecting environmental baseline data to understand the specific environmental conditions of the project area and make informed decisions on the mine design. The information collected will be shared as part of the public environmental review process early next year. During this process, state and federal agencies review the information to identify and evaluate ways to minimize potential environmental effects of a project.”
