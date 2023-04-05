Talon Metals is seeking to secure the deal between the company and Tesla Motors.
At a recent community meeting in Tamarack, Chief External Affairs Officer Todd Malan said Talon is “making good progress” with Tesla to sign a “definitive contract later this year.”
Last year, Talon announced that it entered into an “agreement with Tesla Inc. … for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County,” according to a press release from January 2022. Malan, at the recent meeting, called that agreement a “binding” memorandum of understanding (MOU).
According to the release from Talon, Tesla committed to purchase 165 million pounds of nickel in concentrate, “representing a portion of the metals projected to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project.” The agreement is for six years, or until that 165 million pound total is produced and delivered to Tesla. Nickel is being used in batteries for electric vehicles.
At the meeting, which was March 27 in Tamarack, Talon’s head geologist, Brian Goldner, presented an update about the site. Goldner said he has been with the project for 17 years, with much of that time dedicated to the resource area north of Tamarack, which is about 11 miles long. This year, Goldner said they will be able to venture into “unexplored space” that they are calling the “raptor zone,” thanks to the space’s magnetic resemblance to the prehistoric creature.
Goldner traced the history of exploration in Tamarack back to the 1970s, when the U.S. Geological Survey coordinated with the Minnesota Geological Survey for a magnetic survey. Its findings led geologists to believe that a nickel deposit was nestled below the surface near Tamarack.
Based on drill holes near to the raptor zone, Goldner believes it’s a “possible separate system” from the initial project. Goldner said they have drilled nine different holes near the area to “understand the greater system” – of those nine, six hit high-grade nickel.
While technology at Talon’s fingertips allows geologists to develop a larger plan in a short time, Goldner said they will wait on a third party to produce assays, a process that can take six months. Together with Talon’s technology and the third party assays a more comprehensive model would be created. This “helps to identify” where they’ve drilled already and where they should drill next.
Community Outreach and Government Relations Manager Jessica Johnson explained that Talons is part of the “bigger picture of building out domestic supply chains.” Malan added that Talon believes they are part of the work to “decouple” from China as minerals, like nickel, are needed to move the country forward. “We have an opportunity to responsibly extract it,” Malan said.
One community member who said he was a realtor asked about the “massive amount of humanity” Talon originally discussed as taking on jobs and moving or renting in the area. Malan said the “footprint” has been lessened, as the processing facility will be located in Mercer County, North Dakota. It is still expected that about 150 jobs will be added to the team of about 100 now. As estimates for the underground mine operation have not been completed, they cannot yet estimate the number of jobs it would take to get the proposed mine operational.
Malan said Talon is “on-track” to submit their environmental review in May or June.
Johnson added that moving the processing plant from Aitkin County to North Dakota came as a result of the community meetings, as concerns over processing tailings in a water-rich environment were raised. She said 18 different sites were considered before landing on an industrial zone in Mercer County.
Background
Talon Metals has proposed a mine, which would extract high-grade metal via an underground mine in Tamarack. What is extracted would then be placed onto rail cars and transported west to North Dakota for processing. That facility would be the first of its kind in the United States, according to Talon. The proposed mining site is within a couple miles of Indigenous lands. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, in coordination with other partners, has launched an initiative, Water Over Nickel, to raise awareness of the dangers of nickel mining, which they believe puts water resources at risk, as well as culturally significant Manoomin (wild rice). More about their initiative can be found at WaterOverNickel.com.
More information about the proposed mine and Talon Metals can be found at TalonMetals.com.
