A teacher with Onamia roots, along with Asian Pacific-Islander roots, Sarah Lancaster, has obtained a grant through Donors Choose to bring a program promoting diversity awareness to the classroom. The grant is titled “Colorful Classrooms: Understanding and Reflecting Diversity.”
Lancaster is in her ninth year teaching at Onamia Public Schools, beginning in third grade and now teaching first grade. She grew up in Onamia and graduated from the school in 2009. From there, she obtained her teaching degree from St. Cloud State University and went on to teach for a year at Sheridan Magnet Arts School in North East Minneapolis prior to coming to Onamia. And most recently, she completed her master’s degree in education through Saint Mary’s University in August of 2020.
Lancaster explained the Donors Choose program, which is available to every public school in America has $1.11 billion in funding.
“The grant involved describing my population of students that I work with,” said Lancaster. “My students should be able to see themselves in the lessons they learn, and in the stories they hear and read. Being the only teacher of color in my building makes this a very personal issue for me. Growing up I was very aware of the lack of diversity reflected in the stories I looked forward to reading every day. The desire to provide this opportunity to my students is powerful, and to not only give my students the ability to see themselves in books but to understand what it means to be diverse and to empathize with others who are different.”
She believes the books children read should be as colorful and diverse as the students who read them. “The lack of quality literature that reflects the beautiful diversity of our students can be very disheartening,” reflected Lancaster. “My goal is to bring literature that reflects the history and culture of the Pan-Asian community, literature with stories that highlight the social hurdles that many minorities encounter.”
She said for example, “The Name Jar” highlights the fear and awkwardness that many students feel when their name is pronounced incorrectly. Cora Cooks Pancit details the family connection that is developed through cultural traditions such as making special foods. Having exposure to these books will help support conversations and ideas that help students relate to each other emotionally and develop social understandings in relation to people of color, she said.
“Students can view the world through another perspective and hopefully relate to the stories by understanding that everyone is beautifully different,” said Lancaster.
She went on to say, “The grant brought 91 books written by and featuring characters and authors of Asian Pacific-Islander ethnicity into our building for grades Pre-K through sixth grade.” The total cost for all of the books was over $800 and was funded by three donors from Minnesota and one from California.
Lancaster also serves as the president of the Onamia Area Civic Association and has coached speech, volleyball, track, and has directed the annual high school musical. She has also been a member of the Pan Asian Educators Forum and Teachers of Color Coalition - Minnesota since August of 2019.
“I find myself being strongly motivated to provide a valuable sense of community involvement, and am always willing to work hard in order to strengthen the area we live in,” said Lancaster. “I look forward to being able to give back to the community that once helped to set me up for success.”
