Teals ‘Bag hunger’ program kicking off

Teal’s Market, located in downtown Isle, is kicking off their “Bag Hunger” program to curb hunger in the community.
The program began on Monday, Nov. 1 and will run through Nov. 14.
Teals has committed to donating $1,000 as they did last year.
Customers can donate $1 or more as part of their grocery bill as well. The goal this year is a total of $3,500 which will be donated to the Isle and Onamia food shelves.
