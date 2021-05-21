History was made in Minnesota last Thursday when a bill to legalize recreational marijuana reached the House floor and was passed (HF 600) by the Minnesota House of Representatives 72-61.
In my opinion, this isn’t the type of history we need to be made.
I favor medical marijuana, which we already have in place in Minnesota, but not in favor of legalizing the substance for recreational purposes for the following reasons. The facts about recreational marijuana use have not changed, but with the current state of our mainstream media, the facts are rarely told regarding this topic.
First of all, this isn’t good for our children.
In our own circles, I have seen straight A students attend college, only to lose interest as their interest in smoking marijuana overtakes them. I’ve seen younger kids in high school and on my son’s hockey team overtaken with marijuana use and dive into depression – and stay there until this day even.
The largest network of rehab facilities nationwide, American Addiction Centers, says, “While it may have the impression of being a harmless, fun substance, it is still a drug that changes what goes on in the mind, sometimes with significant consequences. The long-term effects on the brain and body make marijuana a dangerous drug to a lot of people, leading to negative outcomes that don’t show until years later.”
They note issues with memory (both long-term and short-term), a link to depression, long lasting harm to a child’s memory when a mother smokes marijuana while pregnant or nursing, a link to testicular cancer, heart attack, and more.
A recent Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area study stated that youth marijuana use increased 20 percent in a two year average (2013/2014) since legalization in Colorado, compared to the prior two year average. In comparison, youth marijuana use declined 4 percent nationally during the same 2013/2014 period.
College-age marijuana use increased 17 percent in the two-year average (2013/2014) since legalization compared to the prior two-year period. And nationally, this age group’s use increased 2 percent. Colorado college age past monthly marijuana use for 2014/2015 was 61 percent higher than the national average compared to 42 percent higher in 2011/2012.
And more recently, in Maine for example, after legalization in 2016, the overall usage for all age groups increased to 22 percent in 2017 and almost 24 percent in 2018.
Legalizing states display higher and increasing rates of use prevalence, but these patterns existed prior to legalization, according to research by the CATO Institute that can be found at https://www.cato.org/policy-analysis/effect-state-marijuana-legalizations-2021-update#marijuana-other-substance-use.
Secondly, this isn’t good for our law enforcement.
Crime in Denver increased 6 percent from 2014 to 2016, and crime in Colorado increased 11 percent from 2013 to 2016. The research noted that many of the same trends have also occurred in Washington since legalization including impaired driving, traffic fatalities, and use among teens. The study also states that emergency department admissions related to marijuana use increased from 6,715 in 2012 to 11,439 in 2014.
Third, this isn’t good for our health.
American Addiction Centers notes that production of the neurotransmitter dopamine, which regulates the pleasure and reward centers of the brain, is compromised with heavy marijuana use, according to an article in Molecular Psychiatry. In addition, the National Institute on Drug Abuse cautions that the chemical THC (the active compound in cannabis) can increase the heart rate by as many as 50 beats per minute, which can last as long as three hours. The Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that regular marijuana use can not only contribute to the possibility of a heart attack but also to heart rhythm disorders and stroke, even in young people who have no other risk factors for heart disease. Other conditions linked to marijuana use exist as well.
According to the report, marijuana-related deaths increased 63 percent from 71 to 115 persons after recreational marijuana was legalized in 2013. In 2009, Colorado marijuana-related traffic deaths involving drivers testing positive for marijuana represented 9 percent of all traffic deaths. By 2016, that number has more than doubled to 21 percent.
And this isn’t good for our society.
The Clinical Psychological Science journal looked at what smoking marijuana did socially and wrote that regular cannabis users experienced downward social mobility and financial difficulties, like struggling with debt and cash flow.
As of June 2017, there were 491 retail marijuana stores in the state of Colorado compared to 392 Starbucks and 208 McDonald’s. Sixty-six percent of local jurisdictions have banned medical and recreational marijuana businesses.
Colorado’s adult past monthly marijuana use for 2014/2015 was 124 percent higher than the national average compared to 51 percent higher in 2011/2012.
The Colorado annual tax revenue from the sale of recreational and medical marijuana is $115,579,432 or .5 percent of Colorado’s total statewide budget with 424 retail marijuana stores in 2016 compared to 322 Starbucks and 202 McDonald’s.
Thankfully we have a Senate in place who has vowed to stop this bill.
“There’s zero chance it’s going to happen in the Senate,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake). The bill sponsor, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley), said he is not discouraged, however.
At a news conference before the floor session, Winkler said just bringing the bill to a vote may still let Republicans opposed to cannabis legalization express their support for other provisions in the bill, including creation of a regulatory oversight board and expungement of low-level criminal cannabis convictions.
Currently, Colorado, Washington, Alaska, Oregon, California, Nevada, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, South Dakota, Arizona, Illinois, Montana, and the District of Columbia have approved the legalization of marijuana.
With the exception of Michigan, most states follow a pattern of first decriminalizing, then medicalizing, and then legalizing. There’s no doubt we’ll see this come back around again.
Call your local legislator, State house of representative and State Senator, to share your thoughts on the legalization of recreational marijuana.
The following link will take you to a page with contact information for each of the state representatives and state senators: https://www.leg.mn.gov/leg/legdir.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.