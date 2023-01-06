In the year 2022, I only read 21 books. That’s it!
This is a statistic that bums me out a little bit. It feels like my year has been saturated with the written word. For the first half of the year, I did nothing but read during my half-hour lunch breaks at the plasma center where I worked, begrudgingly holding a conversation if one of my co-workers came in. And 21 is all I have to show for it.
I keep track of (some) of my reading on Goodreads, a website that allows regular ol’ people like me to write reviews of books and keep track of what I have read. I don’t put every book I read on there, partially because I like to maintain some semblance of privacy and partially because I forget a lot, but still, 21 just doesn’t seem like enough.
Looking over my list on Goodreads reminds me that I took on a few hefty books, though. I read Anna Karenina, Dracula and American Gods. None of those books are particularly light reading, but I enjoyed each of them. I re-read my favorite, Gilead, spending time in Marilynne Robinson’s spiritual and contemplative prose. I read a book of poetry from Madeleine L’Engle, and I took to the beach a book about Nora Ephron that my husband gave me for my birthday.
All that book reading doesn’t take into account the reading I do of newsletters and poems and articles that populate my days.
One such poem from Robert Bly ends this way: “There is no end to our grumbling; we want / Comfortable earth and sumptuous Heaven. / But the heron standing on one leg in the bog / Drinks his dark rum all day, and is content.”
I love literature and poetry and even works of non-fiction that reflect on our connection with the natural world. This draws me to the works of poet Mary Oliver and scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer. Like Augustine of the past, they show me how disordered my life has been, but how aligning myself with the earth sows and yields peace.
I read a lot of long-form journalistic pieces; or, at least, I read as many as I can get from a limited number of free articles. Then I open incognito tabs or save it until the month renews. I like the analysis, I like the amount of background work that goes into each of those pieces. I honestly hardly ever read current news, in the sense that it’s “just breaking” or “developing.” There are headlines and blurbs I see, of course. It’s impossible to operate in this world without brushing against the 24-hour news cycle. But I like a slower pace, and I believe in it. There is information needed now, sure. But most things deserve a closer, better look.
Earlier in the month of December, The Guardian helped to tell Nada Fronk’s story. I had never heard her name before, but her parents, Monte and Jenn Fronk, call Isle home. Monte is well-known, well-respected. After reading the article, it didn’t take me long to find his name in our online archives as an EMT responder, a man who is greatly involved in local emergency preparedness and response. Nada’s name only really came up for her obituary in 2021 and a brief press release about Monte speaking at St. Cloud State University about her story.
You see, while the paper published just over 100 words about Monte’s address to his alma mater SCSU, Nada’s story was squished into 40 words. “His daughter, Nada Fronk was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at the age of 24. Her father says for much of Nada’s childhood she was trafficked and missing, but when rescued, found a life of education and graduated high school.” And it was a press release. No original story was published by the Messenger, dedicated to providing a platform for this family to speak.
The press release does say, “Nationally there are more than 84 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native Women that have experienced violence in their lifetime.”
The Guardian article goes further. “It’s been said that Indigenous women disappear ‘not once but three times – in life, in the media and in the data.’”
I think the Messenger has been complicit in that. And it breaks my heart.
From what I’ve read, Nada was a vibrant young woman. And more than that, she was a person. While her family and community worked to give her the opportunities she deserved, it’s important to acknowledge (and challenge) the system that is stacked against Indigenous people, women particularly.
I’m thinking critically about the ways in which the paper covers the community. There’s absolutely zero way we can cover everything that happens; we just don’t have the amount of people needed. But there are ways we can be more in tune with the community and cover the stories that matter, while lifting up resources and individuals and groups that are making a difference and affecting change. That’s the kind of community, the kind of newspaper, I want to be part of.
Here’s to 2023.
You can read more about Nada and Monte Fronk at https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/01/nada-fronk-missing-murdered-indigenous-women-families. It is free to read. As written in The Guardian article, help for domestic and sexual violence for Native peoples can be found at Strong Heart Helpline – 1-844-7 NATIVE. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found at https://www.missingkids.org/HOME. The Waking Women Healing Institute provides support to Indigenous women and survivors of violence, which can be found at www.wakingwomenhealingint.org.
