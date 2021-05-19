Our beloved Teresa Ann McColley (Schmitz) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021 with family by her side. She was a loving, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. A celebration of Terri’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Holy Cross Church in Onamia, Minn.
Terri was born in Zumbrota, Minn. on October 29, 1961 to Mary Ann and Dennis McColley. She spent her school aged days in Faribault, Minn. and kept her home there afterwards. Once she found her niche in the hotel industry, her career allowed her to call many places “home” including Anchorage, AK, Cape Cod, MA, Atlanta, GA, Overland Park, KS, and quite possibly her favorite place Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Terri was a caring person who was deeply devoted to her family and friends. Kindness and selflessness were hallmarks of her life. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle at home and on long weekend trips whenever the opportunity presented itself. In her free time she often found ways to visit with her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Grandma Richard.” She loved music and enjoyed seeing her favorite artists live. She was also a lifelong fan of Minnesota sports teams, especially the Minnesota Wild, but had an extra special place in her heart for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Teresa is survived by her parents Mary Ann and Dennis McColley, her brothers Randy and Allen, her children Layne, Mary Sarah, Jacob, and Cassie. In addition she is survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, her four legged pal Wally, and her true loves her grandchildren. Terri will be fondly remembered by her many friends.
