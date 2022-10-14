That’s probably pretty cheesy to say, but I do. I love it. I love getting up a little early to get to the polls before work, I love entering the little booth, just me, my writing utensil, my ballot and God. I love how it’s so quiet, like a library, almost sacred, but when you leave the booth, the election judges smile at you and direct you to feed the ballot in the machine. I love the sticker I get as I’m walking out the door. And, if I can be cheesy for another moment, I love how American I feel when I do it.
The first election I was old enough to vote in was the 2016 election. That was when I was at college, so I actually didn’t get the whole voting-booth-experience. I had my absentee ballot in hand, and I was sitting on my couch in the living room of the house I was living in with eight other girls. None of us were from the state we went to college in, so we all reminded each other to request our ballots early, and we did little celebrations when we officially sent each of them off with plenty of time before the deadline.
After that, I got to vote in midterm elections and primaries. In 2020, I again voted from home and brought my ballot into the auditor’s office, masked and proud of my resolve to participate in democracy. I had helped my younger sister figure out how to register to vote (it was her first time) in a different city, and she even brought her roommates along to vote. It made me proud she did that.
If I’m honest, I don’t consider myself a super patriotic person. I stand for the pledge of allegiance, but I think about someone I graduated with who didn’t. I listen to the anthem before ball games, but I think about how there’s still a big question mark at the end of that song. I read long-form articles analyzing the effects of policies and try to inform myself the best I can about our history – our complicated, messy, winding history.
It’s overwhelming, I won’t lie. It would be so much easier to claim ignorance. But I actually really hate not knowing things. If I’ve got a question about something, I’m going to try and get an answer. But my incessant poking and prodding and squinty-eyed suspicions make me feel like I’m doing the American thing wrong. I’ll never be the person with the loud truck and two American flags hanging from the bed. I like fireworks on the Fourth of July, but it’s kind of a weird way to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence by a bunch of guys who owned enslaved peoples.
But voting – voting feels like I’m doing something right. As a woman, my right to vote hasn’t been recognized for that long. Just a little over a hundred years. For women of color, it’s even newer. When I vote, I think about the women who have picketed and protested and struggled for my and my sisters’ right to vote and to do so without fear of intimidation. As an aside, it makes me think of that song in Mary Poppins, “Sister Suffragette”: “Our daughters’ daughters will adore us, and they’ll sing in grateful chorus, ‘Well done, Sister Suffragette!’”
The work isn’t over, of course. That’s the thing about democracy, and the United States in particular, that “Great American Experiment.” We’re not done changing and adapting as a nation. It’s easy to say we’re facing unprecedented times, like each generation before us has felt. It’s all new, and yet it rhymes with the past. Wielding the power to vote helps to keep moving us forward and gives us a chance to express what we want in our future.
I hope you take the time to flip through our voter guide in the paper this week. It’s not comprehensive by any stretch of the imagination, but hopefully it helps to familiarize you with part of who will be on your ballot. Let’s keep experimenting together – I’ll see you at the polls Nov. 8.
