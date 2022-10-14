I love voting.

That’s probably pretty cheesy to say, but I do. I love it. I love getting up a little early to get to the polls before work, I love entering the little booth, just me, my writing utensil, my ballot and God. I love how it’s so quiet, like a library, almost sacred, but when you leave the booth, the election judges smile at you and direct you to feed the ballot in the machine. I love the sticker I get as I’m walking out the door. And, if I can be cheesy for another moment, I love how American I feel when I do it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.