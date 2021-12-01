Nolan Sprengeler of Plymouth set out on one last trip to Mille Lacs Monday, Nov. 22, in his words, “To chase the queen.” He teamed up with friends, Kevin Kray and Zack Skoglund, and caught an incredible muskie that measured 57 3/4 inches long with a massive 29-inch girth.
The fish weighed an astonishing 55 pounds 14.8 ounces on a certified scale at a UPS store the next morning in Golden Valley, outweighing the current record by almost two pounds.
Sprengeler has submitted all the necessary paperwork and as of this writing the catch is pending DNR certification. The current 64-year-old record that Sprengeler is likely to break is 54 pounds even. That muskie was 56 inches long and was caught by Art Lyons on Lake Winnibigoshish, Aug. 28, 1957, while on a fishing trip for northern pike.
Describing the catch, Sprengeler said, “At about 9 p.m., I felt that tap on my rod that I’ve been searching for all fall.” Instantly, he knew he had hooked a big muskie.
“After a quick battle and a few ridiculous head shakes we had it in the bag. I didn’t realize how giant this fish was until I pulled it out of the net and immediately called Kevin over to assist with the buddy pictures.”
Buddy pictures are when two anglers display the fish, usually because the fish is so long that one angler holding the fish doesn’t do it justice because the tail end tends to droop down out of the picture due to its length.
After measuring the fish and taking a couple pictures, Sprengeler tried to release the fish, fully knowing the fish would break the current catch and release length record of 57 1/4 inches (that fish was caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and then tied again this last July, also on Lake Vermilion).
But that didn’t happen.
Sprengeler spent the next hour trying to revive the fish and get her to swim away. But she wouldn’t go. Unfortunately the fish had been hooked deep, and the lure went down in the gill area (one of the most sensitive areas on a fish). Even though they had all the right tools for the job, Sprengeler said, “Eventually we realized this was not going to happen and made the decision to bring it to a certified scale.”
Sprengeler put the fish in his livewell and headed back to the landing. Because of the time of night, there was no place open locally to weigh the fish. So he packed the livewell with ice, drove home and got some sleep, and resumed the search for a certified scale Tuesday morning.
With help from friends Austin Tausk and Kyle Dorr, Sprengeler found a UPS store in Golden Valley with a certified scale that was willing to weigh the possible record fish, and said “Randy at the UPS Store was the man for being so cool about weighing it for us.”
After sitting on pins and needles and the overnight wait, Sprengeler finally found out the actual weight of the fish he had been carrying around in the livewell of his boat since the night before — 55 pounds 14.8 ounces — Almost two pounds heavier than the current 64 year old record.
Since that fateful morning, Randy at the UPS store surprised Sprengeler with a poster size blow up of the picture taken in the boat that night.
Sprengeler, 27, is no stranger to muskie fishing and has been fishing for them for over 10 years. He’s been keying in on Mille Lacs the last few falls hoping for a fish just like this. His previous biggest is 56 inches, so this isn’t his first trip around the block with a big muskie either.
It was well below freezing when they arrived at the lake that afternoon. Sprengeler said the party ‘planned to fish from sunset into the night, but with the frozen access and all the ice breaking, we didn’t get out there until it was dark.” They were casting large lures over rock reefs hoping to find a monster muskie feeding on the spawning tullibee's.
Tullibee's are the preferred forage of large muskies and spawn late in the fall on the shallow gravel and sand areas of Mille Lacs. This is a time when the biggest fish in the lake — whether they are muskies, walleyes or pike — come to gorge on the fatty, oily spine free forage.
Fish that have been roaming the vast open water all season will finally become vulnerable to anglers at this time. Hardcore anglers patiently wait — and look forward —to this time to come each season.
Mille Lacs has been no stranger to huge muskies in the past and has produced numerous 50-pound class fish in the last two decades. But of the few fish that have actually been brought to the scales over as many years, none of them have tipped it past the current record of 54 pounds.
Avid muskie anglers are hyper-conscientious of the catch and release philosophy. And use a weight formula to determine a possible weight for the fish. That formula is: girth x girth x length/800. So for example: a 55 inch long x 28 inch girth fish would tie the current record, and calculate out at approximately 54 pounds. Generally the formula is pretty accurate. But those are just numbers on a calculator — not a real fish on an actual scale
An example of a fish that was brought to the scale was a 57 inch x 27 inch fish that was caught in November 2010 that died during release. It scaled out at 52 pounds even, exactly what the formula says. In that case the formula was spot on, but it all depends on how the fish carries the girth. If it is all the way from the front to the back, that would make for the heaviest fish. If it’s more towards the front, like its stomach isn’t quite full, then the fish would not weigh as much.
According to the measurements, Sprengeler’s fish calculates out at 60.71 pounds, or 60 pounds 11.4 ounces, about five pounds more than the actual weight. There are a couple factors that could account for this. The fact that it was delayed in getting to the scale, and the way the fish appears to carry its girth towards the front of its body in the picture (like it wasn’t completely full of food). But, as stated, these are just numbers on a calculator. Every fish carries its weight differently, but the formula is still a good rule of thumb.
As Sprengeler reflected and summed up the catch, he said “I spent so much time going for this fish with my friends, and just the last day, last hour like that, it’s still surreal.”
The current muskie regulation to harvest a fish in Minnesota is a minimum of 54 inches. The season closes on Dec. 1. and opens the first Saturday in June.
