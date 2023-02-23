luke.greiner@state.mn.us 

Median hourly wages in Central Minnesota grew by 14.7% from 2019 to 2021, a respectable amount with even more wage growth likely in 2022. However, hourly wage data lag by roughly a year. Yet changes in the early stages of the rapid inflation increase sheds light on what types of workers were able to command higher wages and in what industries.

