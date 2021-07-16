The Lindy Rig has to be one of the most productive walleye presentations ever invented. It was indeed invented by none other than the legendary Ron Lindner in 1968 and has been a major part of Lindy Legendary Fishing Tackle ever since, and according to Wikipedia, it has been used by more than 40 million fisherman.
In the beginning
It is a fairly simple rig that is an advanced version of the old hook and split shot sinker. The hook and sinker goes back to the earliest days of fishing. First, some type of hook to catch the fish is needed, and secondly, some type of weight to get the bait down to where the fish are is needed. Thus the split shot and hook.
The thing about that rig is when fishing in deeper water more and more weight is needed to get the bait to the bottom. The problem with more weight is when the fish are in a finicky mood, they will feel the resistance and drop the bait, making it harder to catch them.
The theory behind the rig
So Ron, being the thinking man that he was, thought that a sliding sinker would be the ticket so the fish would not feel the resistance and ultimately hold on to the bait long enough to hook them. Thus the Lindy walking slip sinker was born. The rule of sinker size is the golden rule of weights and fishing: Always use the lightest weight possible while still maintaining bottom contact. Depth, wind and current will be the biggest factors in making this decision.
To add to the rig, Ron also put a small swivel on the end that attaches to the line. This serves two purposes: It stops the sinker from sliding all the way down to the hook, and it can help cut down on line twist if bait begins to spin. Another add on is to put a small bead between the sinker and the swivel. This will keep the sinker from wearing on the knot at the swivel.
The money end of the rig is a simple live bait hook. The size can vary depending on the size of the bait. The general rule is the bigger the bait, the bigger the hook size. The length of the leader can also vary depending on how close to the bottom an angler wants to fish. The rule here is the closer to the bottom, the shorter the leader should be.
The trend these days though is a long six to eight foot leader; some anglers fish even longer. The problem with a really long leader is that it makes it difficult to land the fish because one can only reel up so far until the rod tip hits the slip sinker. Then the rod must be lifted up high enough to get the fish close enough to land it.
Baiting up
The Lindy Rig can be fished with a variety of live baits, but minnows and leeches are probably the most popular. Drifting or moving along with the trolling motor at .6 to .8 mph as a general speed, can be productive. But slower can sometimes be more effective if there’s fish on the electronics and that are not biting. If the drift speed is too fast, a drift sock or a 5 gallon bucket with holes in the bottom will work to slow the boat down.
How the bait is hooked can also be a factor in the effectiveness of the rig. When fishing minnows, put the hook through the upper lip only. This allows the minnow to breathe normally and swim naturally. If the minnow is hooked through both lips, it will not live very long as their mouth is essentially pinned shut, and they will slowly suffocate.
With leeches, there’s two ways to hook them: in the mouth, opposite the sucker, or hooking them in the sucker. But when leeches swim, it swims mouth first, so that makes the most sense for a natural presentation. There have been plenty of fish caught hooking a leech in the sucker as well. But there the leech is essentially being pulled backward through the water.
Feeling the bite
The bite can feel like a variety of things. The classic would be “the tick”, when they first bite the bait. But when fishing on a snaggy or “sticky” bottom, this can be hard to detect. Another would be “the drag,” where the fish picks up the bait and slowly swims along with it where only a little extra weight is felt. The no brainer is when they swim up and grab it and go the other way, and an angler only has to hang on and set the hook.
The first two will be a little harder to detect. A rod with a soft tip will help. Sometimes just watching the rod tip when having trouble “feeling” the bite will help. Having an open bail and an index finger on the line is a good idea as well, so one is ready to feed the fish a little line after the bite.
The key is not to give them too much line or they will swallow the bait, and when planning on releasing the fish, that is bad. If the fish does swallow the hook, simply cut the line close to the mouth and release it. Pulling the hook out of the stomach is a sure death sentence.
In an article by Ron Schara in 2002, he noted, “Back in their early angling days, Ron Lindner was the inventor and little brother Al was the catcher.” Well, sadly Ron Lindner passed away November 30, 2020 at the age of 86. But little brother Al continues to catch enough fish for both of them. So thank you, Ron, for inventing one of the most classic rigs in fishing history, and may you catch one on every cast on the big pond upstairs.
