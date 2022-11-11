In the NBC show, The Good Place, a woman from Arizona, Eleanor, wakes up to discover that she is in fact dead, but, not to panic, she has made it to “the good place.” She gets a lovely introduction to her new home from Michael, an angel played by Ted Danson, and meets her neighbors. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but within the show’s four seasons, ethics are a constant theme. The first season is like a pleasant Philosophy 101 class, and you soon realize how downright complicated life on earth is, how it often isn’t a simple matter of right and wrong, but there’s a lot more gray involved.
One theme the show explores is the butterfly effect. It’s been long enough since I’ve watched the show that I can’t remember if this theory is named or not, but suffice it to say, the butterfly effect says that if a butterfly flaps its wings in one place, it can cause a hurricane elsewhere. It’s like dominoes. It only takes one thing to start a whole line of motion, and unintended consequences are inevitable.
I’ve been thinking about this theory. There’s been a lot of talk about electric vehicles lately. Hardly a month ago, when I visited my dad one afternoon, my uncle was visiting, too, and I saw he had gotten one. I asked if he liked it, how long he can drive it before needing a charge – all that. It reminded me of a conversation I had with my dad years ago, when hybrid cars were growing in popularity and access. Doing what I can to protect the earth’s natural resources has been important to me for a long time. My dad has different ideas about all that, but he’s someone I trust, and, in my life, he knows the absolute most about how vehicles work.
So I asked him what he thought of hybrid vehicles. Full disclosure, he thinks they’re kind of a sham. And then he pointed out something that has stuck with me: they’re not made any differently than a standard vehicle. Like, the process of putting them together isn’t any more “green” than putting together a non-hybrid vehicle.
I don’t know if that’s still true (or ever completely was), but it is something I think about a lot when something is touted as “greener” or “sustainable.” And something I think gets missed a lot when talking about forming a green future is the fact that, in general, we just don’t need as much stuff as we’ve got. It doesn’t do a whole lot of good to go out and buy all new “green” things and then have a boat-load of waste to do something with to make room for your new stuff.
That brings us back to the electric vehicles, sort of.
It turns out that electric vehicles’ batteries are heavily nickel-based. And how do you get nickel? You mine for it. A practice I thought we were supposed to get away from in a greener future. In a way, it feels like we kind of started at the wrong end of this. We know we need a better, more diverse way of getting around. We already use cars. Let’s just make them electric! We have all kinds of ways to generate electricity – this will be the way forward. But, oops, the batteries needed will still put our resources in a pinch. Initiate the shrugging and going forward anyway-ing.
It’s one of my pet peeves to point out a problem and then not offer a solution, but I’m coming up empty on this one. I haven’t seen a whole lot of discourse about this side of electric vehicles, though, and that definitely needs to change. There is not one silver bullet or missing formula that will solve our environmental problems. We need lots of ideas and creativity and criticism and growth to keep moving forward. We need each other to see the connections between seemingly unrelated events or ideas, to track the butterfly effect and map how we can do better.
