A.R.V. Van Rheenen

In the NBC show, The Good Place, a woman from Arizona, Eleanor, wakes up to discover that she is in fact dead, but, not to panic, she has made it to “the good place.” She gets a lovely introduction to her new home from Michael, an angel played by Ted Danson, and meets her neighbors. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but within the show’s four seasons, ethics are a constant theme. The first season is like a pleasant Philosophy 101 class, and you soon realize how downright complicated life on earth is, how it often isn’t a simple matter of right and wrong, but there’s a lot more gray involved.

One theme the show explores is the butterfly effect. It’s been long enough since I’ve watched the show that I can’t remember if this theory is named or not, but suffice it to say, the butterfly effect says that if a butterfly flaps its wings in one place, it can cause a hurricane elsewhere. It’s like dominoes. It only takes one thing to start a whole line of motion, and unintended consequences are inevitable.

