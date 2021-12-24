Sometime back in the early 1970s, I had a Christmas revelation.
I’m not going to claim the vision was divine — but then again, perhaps it was. Maybe God sent one of his angels to whack me beside the head a few times that cold dark night.
Here’s how I remember this spiritual awakening:
I was alone, driving to southern Minnesota from St. Cloud State for Christmas. I was in a sour mood. I was going home for the holiday, but I swore I was not going to enjoy it! After all, what was there to enjoy? The menu would be the same as last year, I wouldn’t get the presents I really wanted, and so there! Just to show everyone, I was going to be crabby all week.
Somewhere down Interstate 35, between Faribault and Lakeville, the revelation hit me. It could have been an angel giving me a good swift kick, or it could have been clarity derived from the monotony of the freeway, I don’t know.
I suddenly realized how stupid I was.
I wasn’t going to enjoy my Christmas because I wasn’t going to get good enough presents? What was with that?
After that angel stopped beating me with her wings, I beat myself mentally for a little while. Presents? How selfish! I was into the “It’s all about me!” mentality decades years before it became fashionable.
As soon as I realized my own foolishness, I felt incredibly relieved. I guess I was a little like the Grinch that cold night on the freeway — my heart grew three sizes plus two.
I didn’t really care about the presents anyway. I grew up in a family blessed by the tremendous natural resources that farm life brings. Money was not one of them. We had a many things throughout our childhood, most of which we made, recycled, borrowed or adapted. We had over a mile of lakeshore and hundreds of oak trees. We didn’t have much money — but we had everything else, everything that’s important anyway.
The lesson from that night stays with me today. Sure, I admit, I enjoy getting a great gift. I’ve found however that it’s not so much price as it is originality. A jar of gourmet olives or fresh ground Columbian coffee, a funky picture frame, or a tube of terrific smelling hand cream — and I’m in heaven.
As for that menu that stays the same each year — that’s a joy, too. What’s Christmas without spritz cookies or lefse or krumkake? Or egg nog or fudge or bowls full of mixed nuts?
I still listen for the sound of hooves and sleigh bells on my roof, but I also spend more time this week watching for the nissen. The nissen — the little elves who live in your house all year round — may treat you with a small gift, an orange perhaps or a tiny doll. You will have good luck all year if the nissen visits you at Christmas.
I appreciate the Scandinavian approach to the Christmas celebration. Small gifts for each other are part of the tradition, but the fellowship with family and neighbors is more important. The animals on your farm also share in the festivities — the horses get extra hay and shafts of wheat are hung on a tree or a pole for a treat for the birds. All creatures celebrate the arrival of the Baby Jesus.
Friday night, after the house is quiet, I will sit in my living room with the draperies wide open. I will watch in the sky for Santa and his sleigh, I will hope for a glimpse of my nissen in the shrubs, and I will wait for the star to rise in the east.
I promise I will spend very little time worrying about what’s UNDER the tree — and I will spend most of my day enjoying all that surrounds the tree.
Merry Christmas everyone. May your hearts and lives be filled with joy, this week and all year long.
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
