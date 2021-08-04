The Isle Lions Club treated Mille Lacs locals and vistors Thursday, July 29, when they brought to town the Oklahoma-based Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Two sold-out crowds filled the big-top-tent and enjoyed oohing and awing to trained lions and horses, a classic clown act, cyclists, jugglers and acrobats with their daring aerial stunts.
