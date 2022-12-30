This column originally appeared in the student paper, The Wheaton Record at Wheaton College, Illinois, in Dec. 2016. Since it was printed, I’ve done a lot of growing up, but I felt it resonated this holiday season once more. It has been edited for length.
These days, I’ve been thinking a lot about Auld Lang Syne — that old tune you can catch right after the ball drops in New York City on New Year’s Day. It’s appropriate in light of both our holiday season and my impending graduation this month. The song is about the days gone past — which is what the phrase means — about old friends nearly forgotten but still held in mind for the time spent together. It’s a song as nostalgic and prone to reminiscence as the season’s first snow. It’s a song that lends salve to the fresh wounds of changing friendships that have formed me over my three-and-a-half years at this place.
When I was younger, Auld Lang Syne was a song that confused me. After I learned what “acquaintance” means, I thought the first line, “Should old acquaintance be forgot?” was a statement rather than a question, and I found it despicable. I never wanted to forget my old acquaintances. What kind of person forgets the friends they’ve made?
Many people say that the friendships formed in college are the friendships that last a lifetime. But what if the friends you’ve made are from Singapore, California and Chicago, or have plans to serve in Tanzania and Washington, D.C.?
That’s why I sometimes worry about being the person to forget old acquaintances. Already I feel the tension of leaving and I haven’t gone anywhere yet. The ticking clock drapes a veil over my interactions with some of my closest friends here, and its moving hands only emphasize our desire for more time as these days drift by without so much as a second thought, though the first thoughts are always fraught with regret. Rather than finding motivation to love these people better, I feel stuck and swamped, ready to be done with the experience of Wheaton and the people I’ve encountered here.
An author I’ve admired talks about this idea of “spiritual friendship.” He pushes back against our instinct to think of friendship as a seasonal thing that we can leave and come back to at will. Instead, he challenges readers to think of friendship along the lines of marriage, what we think of as the ultimate friendship, which requires commitment, thoughtfulness and waiting out waters of disagreement and distances of 300 miles or more. It’s hard to picture what that would look like as we all change and move away and move on.
I think that’s where the salve of Auld Lang Syne comes in. Recently, I discovered a verse of the song I’ve never heard sung. It goes, “And there’s a hand, my trusty friend! / And give me a hand o’ thine! / And we’ll take a right good-will draught, / for auld lang syne.” This part has given me a much-needed realization. It goes something like the following:
My dear, we may be different people from the days of auld lang syne, we may be so many miles apart, both physically and metaphorically, but we can drink to each other’s health and to the virtue of kindness and we can come together again after all these years. I will take your hand, you will take mine, and we will see how our friendship has shifted and made room for changes. And those changes have not made it any less committed or sincere, but instead have made it all the sweeter in the moments together. I am thankful for someone to miss when I am alone.
Maybe this is an unsatisfactory ending. It’s what I have for now, though. It’s a scrap of hope that these friendships and relationships can have a lasting presence, a lasting impact — that those people weren’t lying when they said that the friends we make in college are the ones that last a lifetime. I trust that they weren’t. I trust that when I can talk about my auld lang syne, I will find those old acquaintances a phone call away, drinking a cup of kindness yet, remembering me as I remember them.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
