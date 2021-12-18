I have been writing an annual holiday Letter to family and friends since 1990. Thirty one years, yikes! Very shortly I will be putting pen to paper (well, fingers to keys) to do it again.
What do I put in this letter? The letter is filled with an update of our family, work and life. Some years were single page letters; some filled both sides of the paper. I share the good stuff: the birth of our twins, school and sports accomplishments, graduations, weddings, job changes, moves, business successes, grandchildren, vacations, etc. I have tried really hard not to brag about my kids. They really are remarkable kids, but I tried to give readers an image of where the kids were in their development, their activities, and their lives. And I have written about the not so good stuff: job changes and losses, academic struggles, the death of three of our parents, the death of a grandchild and the pandemic. With the availability of digital photos transferred to my computer or now available from online storage, my letters in the past five years have included pictures within the text of the letter.
Why do I write the letter? I am someone who can’t just send a card with a signature. I have to write something in it. I am always excited to get cards in the mail, Christmas or otherwise. I am also always disappointed when the card just has a signature. So, my first letter started like this: “I have to apologize for the form letter, but as you will discover, we have been and are very busy.” That was the year our twin daughters were born. That year it was a way to share our adventure that was 1990. After that I just kept writing them; sharing the adventure of our life and no longer thinking of them as form letters. They are personal.
In 2014 I wrote, “When I sat down to start writing this letter, I thought, maybe it’s time to stop writing them. In this day of email, Facebook, twitter and texting, we are in-touch more than ever. But as I read through them, it is like a written history of my life and family and it makes me take time to remember and smile and yes maybe cry a bit over the events and people in my life.”
Over the years, many more family and friends have started writing letters. Are they doing it because I do it? Maybe. Maybe they have discovered, as I did, that it makes them take the time from the business that is December to recall the events of the year and put them in writing.
And someday, should I ever decide to write an autobiography, I will have these letters to jog my memory of events and people and places that touched my life.
So, if you are the recipient of one of my letters (lucky you) now you know why I write them and how much joy they bring to me. And maybe that is a good enough reason to keep doing it.
Happy holiday season to all.
Marge Agnew
Mayor of Onamia
