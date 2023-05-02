Are you ready to get outside and enjoy some fresh spring air? While outside get yourself some light exercise with a simple walk. Of course, any activity is better than sitting inside and remaining sedentary, but it also doesn’t have to be a major physical activity to offer some big health benefits.
Regular moderate physical activity provides important health benefits for chronic disease prevention. The CDC reports that one in two adults live with a chronic disease, and about half of this group have two or more chronic conditions. It is also reported that only half of American adults are getting the daily physical activity they need to help reduce and prevent chronic disease.
The types of preventative health benefits that can be gained from regular physical activity such as walking include: reducing the risk of developing dementia or depression, reducing the risk of weight gain, and lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.
Other elevated health benefits that can be gained to the body include: improved balance and coordination (reducing the risk of falls), improved muscle and bone strength, and boosts to energy and overall mood, along with better sleep.
Beyond walking, there are many other activities such as pushing a lawn mower, biking, or golfing that are also great ways to get in some moderate physical activity.
According to the CDC, if Americans increase their physical activity by just ten minutes per day it could help prevent approximately 110,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Start with a goal of 30 minutes of brisk walking three days a week. Once you get the routine down, you’d be surprised how easy it will be to increase the frequency and amount of time spent out walking.
A few tips for staying safe while walking outdoors:
* Walk in well-lit areas, designated for pedestrians.
* Wear reflective or bright-colored clothing.
* Wear sturdy shoes with good heel and arch support, and loose comfortable clothing.
* Drink plenty of water before and after your walk.
