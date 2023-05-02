Are you ready to get outside and enjoy some fresh spring air? While outside get yourself some light exercise with a simple walk. Of course, any activity is better than sitting inside and remaining sedentary, but it also doesn’t have to be a major physical activity to offer some big health benefits.

Regular moderate physical activity provides important health benefits for chronic disease prevention. The CDC reports that one in two adults live with a chronic disease, and about half of this group have two or more chronic conditions. It is also reported that only half of American adults are getting the daily physical activity they need to help reduce and prevent chronic disease.

