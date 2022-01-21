One of the biggest fishing stories of not only 2021, but for many many decades was the new Minnesota state record muskie caught by Nolan Sprengler on November 22 from here in Mille Lacs Lake. Sprengler’s fish was an impressive 57 3/4 inches long with a huge 29 inch girth and weighed an amazing 55 pounds 14.8 ounces.
Previously, many probable record muskies had been caught from Mille Lacs through the years, but few were this big, and actually brought to the scale because of the obsessive conservative catch and release philosophy of most muskie anglers.
The muskies that were brought to the scale - whether they died during release, or were destined for the wall - fell short of the 64 year old previous record. That record was held by Art Lyons, and was 56 inches long and weighed 54 pounds even. It was caught out of Lake Winnibigosh, August 28, 1957.
According to Tom Heirich, Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Sprengler’s fish was part of a 1999 stocking effort. Sprengler provided the DNR with the cleithrum bone that is used to age muskies.
The cleithrum bone is an “L”-shaped bone located just behind the gills; it is found just under the skin, right below the gill cover. It has rings on it similar to a tree. Counting the individual rings will determine the age of the fish and the growth patterns.
Heinrich said, “The cleithrum Nolan provided showed the muskie was stocked in 1999, so 22 years old. Since this fish was batch marked (the individual fish can’t be identified, only the group it was marked with), we don’t know if we have seen this fish before.”
The batch marking Heinrich is referring to is when the DNR clips a particular fin to document the year it was stocked, prior to going in the lake. Sprengler’s fish had a clipped fin. In this case it was the right rear anal fin, and that denotes it was stocked in 1999.
Heinrich could not provide any more specific details about this particular muskie as far as previous captures in survey nets and such, but did go on to say, “The cleithrum seemed to be relatively easy to read, so I suspect this was a fairly fast growing individual. That isn’t unusual when we are talking about a record, or unusually large fish.”
Heinrich identified the fish as a Leech Lake strain, which means its genetics originated in Leech Lake. He said Leech Lake strain fish have been stocked in Mille Lacs exclusively since 1989. Prior to that, muskies stocked in Mille Lacs were the Shoepack strain from Shoepack Lake (on the Kabetogama Peninsula in Voyageurs National Park), the Wisconsin strain, and the Iowa strain.
Leech Lake strain muskies can be easily identified by the spots on them. Sometimes the upper part of the fish can appear to be fairly clear of markings but the spots will always be visible near the tail section of the fish.
As far as the other strains of muskies that have been stocked in Mille Lacs, the Shoepack strain are different from the others, as they do not grow nearly as large as the other strains. Wisconsin and Iowa strains both have very distinct bar-like markings and are usually more of a tannish brown (they are known as "Big brownies" to Muskie aficionados) versus the tannish green of a Leech Lake strain (that are known as “Silver bullets”).
The history of Mille Lacs muskie stocking dates back to the sixties. And one might opine that since it’s connected to the Mississippi River via the Rum River (Mille Lacs lake is the headwaters of the Rum) that it could be considered a “natural” muskie lake, since the Mississippi River is considered a natural muskie fishery, versus a “stocked” muskie lake where muskies are not a native species. But, according to the DNR, Mille Lacs is considered a stocked lake.
According to Heinrich, “Mille Lacs is currently managed as a high quality (big fish) low density fishery” and is stocked every other year with around 3,000 fingerlings. If you break that down, that’s one fish for every 44 acres of water - definitely low density, and that’s not taking into consideration the survival rate of the fingerlings. Heinrich noted that “Genetic analysis suggests that at least 25% of the adults in the lake are due to natural reproduction.” So that shows how important stocking is to maintaining the population of muskies in Mille Lacs Lake.
