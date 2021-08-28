I had to go to Walmart the other day. I don’t love going to Walmart, or any big box store for that matter. It’s almost always anxiety inducing and sensory overloading. And wouldn’t you know it, I needed stuff from all areas of the store: groceries, pharmacy, clothing, and everywhere in between. As I was busily rushing through my list, I could hear someone screaming. Like full out bloody murder screaming.
Now, it’s Walmart, so how concerned should I be? It then occurred to me that the screaming was most definitely not a toddler throwing a tantrum but someone older; it sounded more like maybe a teenager or an adult.
I quickly realized what was happening. Someone was having trouble regulating their emotions, and they were reacting to the stimuli that was overwhelming them. In other words, someone was having a meltdown. A major meltdown. I could also hear another adult with the agitated person struggling to keep it together as they were yelling at the other person to stop screaming and calm down.
I don’t claim to be an expert on anything, but I have learned a thing or two in my time working with developmentally delayed adults and children. It also does not take an expert to understand that someone who is emotionally unregulated (having a meltdown) needs someone who is emotionally regulated (calm) to help bring them back to even ground. Is this likely one of the hardest things we do as parents, teachers and caregivers? You’re darn right it is!
I don’t know for sure, but I suspect the agitated person may have some sort of sensory processing disorder or possibly autism. These conditions can make it very difficult for them to weed out all the stimuli from the outside world that comes at them. As a neurotypical person, I get overwhelmed with all the sounds, people, smells, and hub-bub of a big store. Imagine having a brain that wasn’t able to “forget” to feel your clothes, or hear people’s footsteps, or feel assaulted by the sun because it’s so bright, or is able to smell colors. We take so much for granted when our brains just naturally take care of us and protect us.
As I continued about my shopping, I was inwardly feeling a mix of emotions for both the agitated person and the caregiver and I began to notice the people around me. I was feeling sorry that someone was so dysregulated they couldn’t control themselves. Not necessarily sorry for them, just sorry for the situation. But as I became aware of the other customers around me, I started to shift to irritation. People were making snide remarks about the person. I heard things like “that person needs a spanking!” and “is someone going to throw them out of the store?!”
I had to do a lot of reflection in those moments. How can I preach the importance of grace if I wasn’t willing to give these customers grace? Likely they haven’t spent much time with people with autism or people with sensory processing disorder, so they don’t know how incredibly difficult it is for them to stay emotionally regulated in stressful situations.
So here is my chance to do a little PSA. You will never be sorry you acted in kindness and offered someone grace. I cannot think of a time that I wish I was meaner or had a more angry response. Upon reflection, when I have a harsh response I most often think I could have handled things differently and been more calm. One of the best things I was taught in college and I pass along to my students is that all behavior has a purpose or a reason. I’ve probably said it here before, but it’s that important. When someone is having a meltdown – whether they are an adult or a toddler – what is the reason? I would guess it is either because they are 1) tired 2) hungry 3) thirsty or 4) overstimulated/overwhelmed. If you don’t have the words or language skills to express that, it can be pretty frustrating.
I leave you with this challenge: The next time you feel yourself having an emotional response to a behavior, take a step back and proceed with grace first.
Stephanie Oyler is a Messenger guest columnist and teacher at Onamia Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.