robb_kathy_2020.jpg

Editor’s note: Though the Aitkin Independent Age is named as the community paper in this column, the sentiment rings true for the work of the Mille Lacs Messenger. 

What would happen if the Aitkin Independent Age didn’t exist? The Age has been a vital source of information to readers and a staple in the community since 1883, with moral, ethical and financial responsibilities. Is your local newspaper serving its purpose?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.