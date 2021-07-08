The Isle Area Chamber Educator of the Year Award was awarded to Mariah Tronnes on June 4 at the Isle High School during their teacher in-service and breakfast.
Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner recognized Tronnes at the event saying that it was great to end the year on a positive note.
“In a sports banquet analogy, this is kind of like the MIP (Most Improved Player),” said Kapsner. “Since there is not a single MVP, this award most closely equates to MIP. Consistent with the best of any profession, this educator wants to always be better and is on a continual trajectory of improvement.”
Kapsner outlined what he considers improvements as being a lifelong learner and continuing education, being involved beyond the classroom, supporting colleagues, and connecting with students.
“All of these things to me demonstrate commitment to the profession and dedication to the school community,” he said. “As a master’s program student, ‘I Love to Read’ planner, Positive Behavior Interventionists and Supports (PBIS) leader, cheerleading advisor, HH5 emcee, and so much more in addition to being a great teacher, Mariah Tronnes is very deserving of this year’s Chamber’s Educator of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.