Jim Johnson found himself in and out of cemeteries in the area this past summer.
Holding a clipboard, with a list of names – names provided by the Minnesota State Historical Society and other entities.
He spent the summer identifying grave sites of Civil War Union veterans, part of a larger effort throughout the state of Minnesota to provide “Last Soldier” services for the final veteran to die in each county.
Johnson is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) – a group with a despairingly small presence in the state of Minnesota.
It’s volunteers like Johnson who are working to mark the graves of all Civil War soldiers – Union and Confederate alike – making sure they are properly honored for their service.
The Civil War – and Johnson
Johnson had been working on his family’s genealogy when he discovered that he had ancestors who fought in just about every major conflict in America’s history.
“I became interested in having the documentation to prove it,” he said.
From the research he’s done, he’s found numerous grandfathers served in the Civil War –and one who survived Andersonville, a notorious Confederate prison.
“The Civil War soldiers, they didn’t jump in a truck or jump in a jeep to get where they were going – they walked. They walked everywhere,” Johnson said. “They carried everything on their backs.
“And when they got there, tired, they had to fight,” he added.
For these Union soldiers, they also became settlers in Minnesota after the war.
“Minnesota had just become a brand-new state,” Johnson said. “They traveled on foot here, and a lot of them were Civil War veterans who started our towns.
The problem is that records of that time aren’t clear. Some veterans joined the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) – the first fraternal organization of veterans, one that predates groups like the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In the meantime, scattered throughout the northern states are small cemeteries – some marked, others lost in the centuries since.
Those cemeteries contain the graves of those Civil War veterans, many remain unrecognized due to lack of records, lost cemeteries and even lack of family history to note the events.
Once Johnson discovered his own family history, he applied for and was accepted into the SUVCW.
The search for gravesites is a national one. In Minnesota, though, there is just one “camp” – similar to a Legion or VFW post.
“A lot of them, when they passed away, didn’t get the military services, didn’t get the marker on their grave,” Johnson said. “That’s kind of what we do – we find them and update the graves.”
The search – and then service
Johnson’s search through the area cemeteries is simple enough. He walks through them looking for gravesites in the right date and age range, takes a photo and then researches the name.
But he also carries a small bottle of biodegradable cleaner. As he checks each gravesite, he also cleans it.
With 87 counties to cover, Minnesota still has many sites to find. But Johnson has made progress in the area.
Aitkin County’s last Union soldier was Leland Lee Sargent – a member of the 12th Maine Volunteer Regiment.
Sargent died in Aitkin County – at the age of 88 after more than 20 years as a logger – April 22, 1938. He was buried in Round Lake Cemetery.
He was honored Sept. 4, 2021, with military honors, including a 21-gun salute and Taps, by members of the SUVCW.
If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the National Headquarters is at SUVCW.org. People can also contact Johnson by emailing him at jimmyjr245@charter.net.
