If one was looking for a barometer as to where this country stands with regard to what or who is worth venerating, look no further than the tripe fed consumers by the major TV networks week after week during “prime time.” Those TV hours are eaten up with glitzy “who can sing and dance” extravaganzas, and scores of cookie-cutter crime or hospital dramas, many featuring blatant violence.
With the public being fed a steady diet of this banality, the bar has been set so low with regard to showcasing true talent, especially in the arts and sciences, deadening the sophistication of our citizenry.
A subtle measure of American sophistication, or lack thereof, may be found with the attention, or lack thereof, given each year to the presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Awards.
Each year, the sitting U.S. President chooses to honor a number of innovative and talented Americans with the presentation of what is our highest civilian commendation: the Medal of Freedom. For example: On Nov. 22, 2016, then President Obama presented 21 notable American citizens this most prestigious medal. Among the recipients were actors Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford and Cicely Tyson, athletes Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, musicians Bruce Springsteen and Diana Ross, philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, sportscaster Vin Scully, physicist Richard Garwin, architect Franck Gehry and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. Think of the number of well deserving citizens who had that medal placed around their necks by their President over the past years since its inception in the early 1960s. Those past recipients and what each contributed to our society and the world is astounding and certainly worthy note.
So, exactly how important has this special event been treated by network television over the years? It was so special in 2016 that the ceremony was televised in mid-afternoon on C-span and under a minute, if any time at all, was devoted to that rite on each of the three major TV networks during the evening news.
As for prime time — nada!
This minimal coverage of this maximal event is in direct contrast to so many other lesser award ceremonies highlighted throughout the year. Two to three hours of prime time TV is devoted to the Country Music awards, the Grammy Awards, the Oscars, the Emmys, the Miss Universe Pageant, the Tony Awards, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Awards, the People’s Choice Awards and a handful of other self-serving, made-for-TV events. The major networks have force-fed the general public this nonsense for so long that people actually think these awards are important.
Was there ever one recipient of an Emmy as worthy of honor as Bill or Melinda Gates who have given so much of their wealth to the world? Was there one person who won a Tony Award worthy of more praise than an American in the medical field who produced a lifesaving breakthrough? Are the Peoples Choice Awards worthy of two hours of prime time and, by contrast, the Medal of Freedom Awards given a brief moment on an obscure cable network?
Americans sit, year after year, being short-changed with regard to making a bigger deal about their Medal of Freedom winners. No big-time sponsors or major TV networks have stepped to the plate to make this award ceremony one worthy of special coverage or spectacle.
It might be about time citizens vocalize their displeasure with how the Medal of Freedom Awards have been slighted, for they are not seeing in grand style our really great men and women. As it stands today, there will just be a quiet, dignified ceremony at the White House with our President presiding. Quiet and dignified. What a concept. If only more Americans could appreciate this event for what it is worth.
