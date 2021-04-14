Students of Isle High School, under the direction of Kelly LaBrosse, put on their double feature production the weekend of April 10-11, opening with the fractured fairytale anthology piece, “What Happened After Once Upon a Time.” Led by their substitute storyteller, the play saw students telling the not-quite true events of beloved fairy tales like “The Three Little Pigs,” “Snow White,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Goldilocks” and “The Princess and the Pea.” See next week’s Messenger for photos of the second half of the double feature, “Murder Actually.”

‘What Happened After Once Upon a Time’ full cast

Students performers for the IHS school production, featured throughout the pictures, are as follows:

Storyteller - Rihanna Smith

Cinderella - Cassie Zortman

Rapunzel - Hannah Goodin

First Pig - Violet Pojanowski

Wolf - William Gray

Second Pig - Emma Haggberg

Third Pig - Mikayla Anderson

Hansel - Ricky Zortman

Gretel - Isabel Honek

Jack - Landon Pierzinski

King - Noah Honek

Queen - Liza Pierzinski

Princess - Claire Hursey

Little Red Riding Hood - Gabriella Lilledahl

Happy - Natalie Morrison

Dopey - Ricky Zortman

Sleepy - Faliesha Morrison

Sneezy - Cassie Zortman

Snow White - Hailey Anderson

Doc - Landon Peirzinski

Bashful - Leila Gallion

Grumpy - Carlos Merrill

Goldilocks - Brooklyn Moose

Baby Bear - Faliesha Morrison

