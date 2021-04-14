Students of Isle High School, under the direction of Kelly LaBrosse, put on their double feature production the weekend of April 10-11, opening with the fractured fairytale anthology piece, “What Happened After Once Upon a Time.” Led by their substitute storyteller, the play saw students telling the not-quite true events of beloved fairy tales like “The Three Little Pigs,” “Snow White,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Goldilocks” and “The Princess and the Pea.” See next week’s Messenger for photos of the second half of the double feature, “Murder Actually.”
‘What Happened After Once Upon a Time’ full cast
Students performers for the IHS school production, featured throughout the pictures, are as follows:
Storyteller - Rihanna Smith
Cinderella - Cassie Zortman
Rapunzel - Hannah Goodin
First Pig - Violet Pojanowski
Wolf - William Gray
Second Pig - Emma Haggberg
Third Pig - Mikayla Anderson
Hansel - Ricky Zortman
Gretel - Isabel Honek
Jack - Landon Pierzinski
King - Noah Honek
Queen - Liza Pierzinski
Princess - Claire Hursey
Little Red Riding Hood - Gabriella Lilledahl
Happy - Natalie Morrison
Dopey - Ricky Zortman
Sleepy - Faliesha Morrison
Sneezy - Cassie Zortman
Snow White - Hailey Anderson
Doc - Landon Peirzinski
Bashful - Leila Gallion
Grumpy - Carlos Merrill
Goldilocks - Brooklyn Moose
Baby Bear - Faliesha Morrison
