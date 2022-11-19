The towns and villages surrounding Mille Lacs Lake received telephone service very early on, especially related to what anyone might guess, and well before telegraph service arrived with the Soo Line Railroad! And over a decade before radio broadcasting!
The East Side Cooperative Telephone Company was organized in late 1908 and early 1909 by a virtual who’s who list of early Mille Lacs area entrepreneurs. It was based in Opstead, in the far northern reaches of Mille Lacs County, and was a 37 unit farm line that ran from the exchange at Opstead to Eastwood, Red Top (in Aitkin County), Isle, and Wahkon. In the Wahkon/Lawrence area, the line connected with the Minnesota Telephone Company. In 1910, a line was run to Aitkin. The officers were John Haggberg, Peter Sehlin, Andrew O. Peterson, John Kalberg, August Haglund, and Otto Haggberg. The general manager was Swan Nyquist, the lineman was Fred Burman, and the telephone installer was Jens Kalberg. All of the poles were placed by August of 1909. Later a telephone office was placed in Isle. The company was sold to J. Max Osborne around New Year’s of 1956, and dial telephones were installed in the summer of 1958. Osborne also purchased the Mille Lacs Telephone Company and merged them together.
H. F. Mann (Horace Fillie Mann (1872 – 1954) was an ambitious entrepreneur, dabbling in hotels, politics, and civics, and started the Mille Lacs Telephone Company in 1904. He also owned the Scenic Highway Garage in Wahkon later on. As the Minnesota Telephone Company in 1905, a line was run from Cove to Lawrence. Plans were made in March to run a line from ‘Southshore’ on Mille Lacs all the way to Aitkin in conjunction with the Maple Leaf Telephone Company. That same year, he tried to negotiate running a line to Isle, and planned to have it in place in April. New switchboards were installed in both Onamia and Wahkon in 1909.
Down in Princeton, there was the Tri-State Telephone Company, and the Rural Telephone Company, which connected to the Northwestern Exchange Company, Later Northwestern Bell. The Rural Telephone Company was connected to the Maple Leaf Telephone Company. There was also a line that headed off toward Cambridge called the Farmer’s Telephone Company. Other connecting points of the Maple Leaf company reached North Branch. In September of 1905, the Princeton Union reported that the Maple Leaf Company had been purchased by the Mutual Telephone Company of Grantsburg, Wisconsin. It was believed that the competing Tri-State Telephone Company was behind this business deal.
Some further confusing information involves the telephone company in Wahkon being referred to as the Tri-State Telephone Company by the Wahkon Enterprise newspaper when they got a new switchboard, phone booth, and cabling installed in November 1917.
In 1922, Victor Peterson installed the first telephone exchange for Isle, located in the building east of the Henry Paulsen Land Office, near where the Isle Municipal Liquor Store is now located. The first switchboard was operated by Peter Olson on a 24-hour basis. This would have connected to the East Side Telephone Company.
Meantime, in 1920 the Seavey Telephone Company was set up as a farm line in the area of Seavey Township and the Ostlun community in southern Aitkin County. It consolidated with the then known Eastside Telephone Corporation in 1941. The Seavey Company, and yet another farm line down in Haybrook Township of Kanabec County known as the Haybrook Telephone Company began in the ‘teens both used a rather primitive method of connecting. Only one wire was run on the telephone poles, with the other side of the circuit connected to a ground rod driven into the earth. The ground rod completed the circuit, but the connection was not very reliable. Haybrook switched to a two wire system in summer 1939. By 1950, all of the companies had joined with Eastside and reconnected using two wires for a much better system. Some of the early wiring was little better than making a call connected with a barbed wire fence!
For many years, beginning in the 1930s, the two major telephone companies cooperated in running advertisements, which was something of a precursor of happenings later on.
In 1956, both became the Mille Lacs Telephone Company. J. Max Osborne sold his interest later, but became an employee of the new owner. In 1962 it became part of the Gopher State Telephone Company, in 1972 was merged into Continental Telephone, and later GTE. Later still it became part of Frontier Communications, as is still the case. Even today, when many feel that landline telephones are an unneeded link to the past, the boundary lines drawn decades ago still influence exchange numbers and long distance cutoff points. As times progress, many people have switched to using cell phones, but phone lines are now often used for internet connectivity.
