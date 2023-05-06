What activities and spaces do you want access to during your retirement? How old will your  children or grandchildren be in 10 years? Think of your families and imagine what you’d like  them to experience in our community. For years, the tiny Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in  Isle has hosted knitting groups, art groups, crafters, book clubs, escape rooms, author visits,  musicians, performers, storytimes, and more. 

This enlightening article appeared in the Jan. 29 Star Tribune, “Extended hours, but no one  to say, ‘Shhh!” It was an exposé on library services for the community, after hours, in Scott  County. “The Elko New Market and Jordan libraries are open with staff just 24 hours each week.  They’re open for extended hours from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. every day – an additional 88 hours a week.” 

