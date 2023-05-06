What activities and spaces do you want access to during your retirement? How old will your children or grandchildren be in 10 years? Think of your families and imagine what you’d like them to experience in our community. For years, the tiny Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle has hosted knitting groups, art groups, crafters, book clubs, escape rooms, author visits, musicians, performers, storytimes, and more.
This enlightening article appeared in the Jan. 29 Star Tribune, “Extended hours, but no one to say, ‘Shhh!” It was an exposé on library services for the community, after hours, in Scott County. “The Elko New Market and Jordan libraries are open with staff just 24 hours each week. They’re open for extended hours from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. every day – an additional 88 hours a week.”
Imagine an ample and cozy space to gather for meetings, crafting, or book clubs, even when the library is closed! Check out a key for the programming room. Just like checking out a book, it’s free. Imagine a children’s area where more than one family can gather and a space designed for programming. Imagine a library with a drive-thru pick-up window, a drive-up drop box, and drive-up lockers to pick up holds at your convenience.
Call to action: Join the Library Building Committee, and not only share your visions for a future library but work toward making it happen! Contact buildalibrary23@gmail.com or visit the Isle library for more information.
The current Isle library is only 1100 square feet. Home to a conservative and frugal community, a McMansion library is not needed. A library with a 21st Century floorplan and library wiring is. Pine City, Milaca, and Sandstone libraries took about 10 years to fruition. It can take about 10 years of fundraising and planning for a new library.
Or not. Anxious to get out of their old 1500 sqft jailhouse, the McGregor community formed a building committee in 1985, and in 1989, they moved into their new building. In 2006 the high school’s trades class built an addition. The McGregor library is now 3700 sqft.
McGregor is comparable to Isle, having a service area of 4300 with 2000 registered users. Isle’s service area is 4600, with 2500 registered users. Space gets tight in the library when the Mille Lacs area swells, May to September.
The city of Isle adopted a 2030 Comprehensive Plan in 2019. The survey prior indicated a need for community gathering spaces, an updated or new space for the library, and support for Isle’s creative culture and entrepreneurship. This data, with the library’s loss of 10 open hours in 2018, and the COVID years created a period of reflection about the library’s role and abilities. Who knew how vital a drive-up window would be? And a little more breathing room, too?
Mille Lacs Area Community, you deserve a library like the others in our region and certainly more than 1100 sq feet. It may seem pie in the sky, but “Like a big pizza pie, that’s amore!” Love your library.
The Friends of Mille Lacs Lake Library meet bi-monthly to plan and coordinate events to benefit the community.
