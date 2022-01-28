When I was growing up, I really didn’t think much about it, dinner was dinner, we all ate together.
But now that I think about it, I did have some friends that would come over for dinner occasionally, and they would ask, “Do you do this every night?” And it got me thinking that maybe family dinners weren’t as common as I thought they were.
When my wife and I made the decision to start a family, I specifically remember her saying that she would like us all to eat dinner together whenever possible. I said that’s what we did when I was growing up and that that was just fine with me.
So, we made it a priority when the kids were growing up to make sure - whenever possible - everyone came home for dinner, and we always encouraged their friends to join us as well. And like a flashback from my youth, we would get the same question: “Do you do this every night?”
I’ve been very blessed that my mother was a great cook, and my dad did some barbecuing. And now my wife is an excellent cook as well, and thoroughly enjoys the process. And like my dad, I do some barbecuing.
I remember how my mom would get upset if we all sat down and scarfed down the dinner in 10 minutes flat. She would say, “I spent hours cooking this meal, the least you could do is spend a little time enjoying it.” I’m pretty sure she was half joking, but it was true.
Family dinners are a great time once a day to slow down our busy lives and all sit at the same table and spend some time together. They don’t have to be any big spectacle, just family time together eating a meal.
And you never know what type of conversations will come up either.
They can become loud and obnoxious with laughter and stories of the day’s events, or they can become serious or somber if there is a subject matter that needs to be discussed, or if there is some recent bad news someone wants to share.
It’s just a great time to try and connect with each other since we’re all sitting at the same table for a little while. We always prayed and thanked the Lord for the many blessings we have as well.
Preparing the meal and clean up are also bookend times to spend together and some surprising conversations can spring up there as well.
Thinking back, not only on the dinners growing up, but also now on the dinners with our own family - those times are some great memories that we all shared together.
Family dinners were a tradition my wife and I were blessed to have had in our lives when we were growing up and now, we’re hopefully passing on their importance to our children. Looking back, it may have “just been dinner” but it was actually a whole lot more.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
