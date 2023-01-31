Two furry friends specialize in bringing smiles and joy to young and old alike. Just about everyone they see is excited to see and pet them.

Muppet and Snickers, both Goldendoodles, are therapy dogs who volunteer with their owners, Linda and Dave Causton, at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.  Now seven years old, they spend Tuesday mornings visiting the lobbies of Riverwood’s hospital and clinic. With a hiatus from March 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023 marks the fifth year of Caustons’ pet therapy service to Riverwood.

