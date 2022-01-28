I’ve been working for the Mille Lacs Messenger in some capacity for the past 28 years, and during that time I have witnessed the coming and going of at least nine editors for this fine, award-winning publication.
Quick math would tell those who subscribe to the Mille Lacs paper that, on average, an editor’s longevity at the Messenger is roughly three years over the past three decades. If one is want to find a reason for such turnover, allow me to advance one perspective on the situation.
First and foremost, this particular editor’s job may be an anomaly of sorts…that is to say, it may be far more difficult than other editorships in the surrounding area, for this reason: The Messenger has been the sounding board for some extra heavy issues.
Among those issues are: the Native American right to harvest the big lake and the longstanding debate about what exactly are the boundaries of the Native American Reservation in our region?
How huge are these topics?
Harvesting the lake went as far as the U.S. Supreme Court, and the complicated issues concerning what are the boundaries of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwa has already cost the county taxpayers over six million dollars in legal fees and this issue may also end up in a high court.
Big issues, to say the least.
So, editors were hired, many of whom were from outside the lakes region, and suddenly they were thrust into covering these very important and complicated topics. What incoming editor, new to the region, would be equipped to tackle these sensitive and complex issues? I would guess, few.
And here is the crux of the matter: does the Crosby Courier, The Aitkin Independent Age, the Brainerd Dispatch, the Milaca County Times or the Mora paper cover these issues? No.
But who does? The Messenger does.
Imagine, sitting in the editor chair of Messenger, fielding irate citizens vents and expecting their local paper to solve or shed light on issues that not even high-priced lawyers have been able to sort out.
If one was to wonder why the longevity of an editor is roughly three years, wonder no more.
So it is, that keeping an editor around this part of the state is and has been a challenge. Or maybe being an editor of a newspaper is analogous to being a church pastor or a school superintendent… jobs that, by their very nature, often seem to be short-term.
At any rate, the Messenger has been operating for the past two months without an in-house editor and without a full-time writer for even longer.
I, along with Erik Jacobson, are two independent contractors working part-time each week to help keep our publication local and viable from an edit standpoint. It would be a good thing to once again have an editor and a full-time writer, but supply and demand, like other businesses in this pandemic era, is not on our side.
For now, trust that those of us on staff, along with the company who owns us, are dedicated to keeping up our reputation as one of the best small-town newspapers in the state.
Bob Statz is a semi-professional, photo journalist.
