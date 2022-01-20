There were hints of good news for issues on many fronts following reports presented to the Wahkon City Council at their January meeting.
In the contentious issue of various hazardous building deficiencies at the “Old School” apartment complex as identified by the state fire inspector months ago, the city attorney, who sent an abatement order to the owner of the complex, claimed in a letter to the Council that the fire inspector and owner of the complex had met and, according to the attorney, “nearly all items required in the City’s abatement order have been satisfactorily addressed with the exception of certain repairs to the exterior deck/stair guards on the north end of the building.”
In another timely issue — that of renegotiating the billing contract between the City of Wahkon and Mille Lacs Island Resort with regard to the resort’s sewage disposal usage at the Wahkon disposal facility — the City drew up a proposal and will meet with the resort to negotiate a new billing policy.
This policy will no doubt be a temporary pact, considering the resort is scheduled to be outfitted with a metering system for their sewage discharge in the ensuing years.
The Council set dates for this coming years “Wahkon Days” to include some activities on Friday, Aug. 19, with the grand parade set for Saturday, Aug. 20 and a few other events set for Sunday, Aug. 21.
Because the City itself does not run this 3-day event and the town does not have an official civic association, the Council said they are still looking for an established group or several individuals to chair Wahkon Days this summer.
In minor action, the Council decided to donate $250 to the area Initiative Foundation.
The members of the Council also expressed a desire to send representatives to the Mille Las Corporate Venture National Leadership Development Conference scheduled for June 20-22 at Grand Casino Hinckley.
