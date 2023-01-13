The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff.
Along with it came damage to countless trees across the state due to the wet nature of the snow that blocked roads and snowmobile trails, and also knocked out power to thousands.
That storm was kind of unique as it came in two phases. The first was a sleety rain that laid down a layer of crunchy ice before turning into four to eight inches of wet, sticky snow on Wednesday, Dec. 14. With that recipe, the snow seemed to cling to everything it touched. To add insult to injury another eight to 10 inches fell Dec. 15, and that was just too much for a lot of trees and power lines.
The storm lasted longer in other parts of the state, and the arrowhead region was the hardest hit by far with a whopping 40 inches of snow recorded in Finland, just north of Silver Bay. This was just shy of the record set in Lake County on Jan. 6-8, 1994, when Mother Nature unloaded 47 inches to the area.
Regarding the historic tree damage, the DNR said about the event, “Although the snowfall amounts in this storm have been topped by other winter storms, it is unclear if any winter storm on record has produced so much damage to so many trees, over such a wide area. The high water content of the snow, in addition to ice that fell earlier in some areas, produced an unusual ‘loading’ burden, leading to exceptionally widespread tree damage and power outages.”
The DNR added, “Trees and limbs were broken or ‘bowing to the ground’ all over the state, but especially in areas that received over 10 inches of snow. In general, the higher the snowfall totals, the greater the damage to trees. A combination of photographic documentation, witness accounts, and other anecdotes, suggest this winter storm stands out as producing a unique degree of injury and mortality to Minnesota’s forests.”
On top of it all, the lakes around the state had just begun freezing and had only six to 10 inches of good ice on them. The weight of the heavy snowfall caused the ice to sink and most lakes became flooded with three to six inches of slush between the ice and the new snowfall, making travel treacherous and dangerous at the time (a lot of the big lakes have recovered since due to the sub-zero weather and high winds just prior to Christmas that blew a lot of the snow off and allowed the slush to subsequently freeze).
According to MPR radio, after the storm last week that dropped another foot of snow (and more in other parts of the state) makes this the third snowiest winter on record for the metro area with 35.7 inches so far. This falls behind 1991-92 that included the historic Halloween blizzard which totaled 46.9 inches of the white stuff, and 1983-84 that saw 36.8 inches.
MPR meteorologist Sven Sundgaard told MPR radio, “The metro area has had more precipitation in the last five weeks in water equivalency than in all of June, July, September and October combined.” Hopefully this will aid in some of the drought conditions the state was left with last fall.
Other notable recent December storms
2021 - Last year was no slouch either, between Saturday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 6, northern Minnesota was hit with over 20 inches of the white stuff with wind gusts topping 50 mph. The state patrol reported hundreds of crashes and spinouts with 261 crashes reported between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
According to the DNR, after the storm “temperatures fell into the single-digits across southern Minnesota on Monday, with temperatures tumbling below zero in northern Minnesota. The combination of cold and winds led to wind chill temperatures reaching the -10s and -20s across the state on Monday, Dec. 6.”
December 2021 wasn’t done yet; on Monday, Dec. 27, the Brainerd Lakes area got hit with 14-16 inches of snow and an additional five to six inches the next day. According to Brainerd.com the schools, library, college and many other businesses were closed waiting for the plows to dig them out.
2020 - On Wednesday, Dec. 23, a snowstorm rolled through the south and central part of the state. Wrenshall (southwest of Duluth) was the big winner with over a foot of snow just prior to Christmas. The state also had winds as high as 45 mph creating whiteout blizzard conditions. The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 1000 accidents and spinouts, and around 40 jack-knifed semi trucks during the storm.
2019 - Between Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, the central part of the state received over a foot of the white stuff. Duluth was hit the hardest with over 21 inches, making it the seventh largest two-day total on record.
2018 - Between Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 28, over a foot of snow blanketed central Minnesota in a line running east to Duluth. Finland was again hit the hardest with two feet. Prior to the snow, heavy rains plagued the state with Duluth recording over an inch, and according to the DNR, that made it the sixth largest rainfall total in a calendar-day in December for the city.
I could continue, but I think you get the picture. Not surprisingly, according to foxweather.com December is the ”snowiest” month of the year, but if you’ve lived in Minnesota for long you know that can be a blurred line, as we’ve had some pretty epic storms in every month of winter including some big dumps in late March and early April.
But the good news is if December is indeed the snowiest month of the year – it’s over now. So does that mean we’re on easy street for the rest of the winter? That would be nice, but I’m not holding my breath on that one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.