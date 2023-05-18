I gotta be honest. I don’t know if I will make it through this column or if you will for that matter. By the time this actually gets published and you get to read it, the happenings of this day will be but a memory. Not a good memory, but a memory, nonetheless.
March 21 is my dad’s birthday. Dave Osterman is a well known fella and is loved by many. The fact that my kids’ band concert fell on his birthday just meant that we would definitely get to see the jolly guy I call Pappy. He rarely misses an opportunity to see his kids or grandkids participate in a school activity. I’m not gonna lie, I’m glad he was able to witness this event.
This particular school activity would change me in ways I wasn’t prepared for. I will do my best to convey the evening’s events as accurately as possible however please note, I don’t know if newspapers can print the actual words that were spoken so I may have to speak/write in “code”.
Prepare yourselves for the “Concert Heard ‘Round The Town Because A Sixth Grader Showed Up In Stilettos And Looked Like A Newborn Giraffe Learning How To Walk” story. In retrospect, maybe I should hold a bit of pride for the fact that Jen VanReese, our beloved band director, said “You know, Steph, it takes a lot of fortitude and perseverance to be THAT family at a school band concert, and you guys pulled it off beautifully. Well done, Oylers!”
The sixth grade band concert was due to start at 6 p.m. sharp. My husband is my polar opposite and insists on being early to events. Not just early. Very early. My children take after him in this aspect and wanted to leave our house at 5:20 for the 30 second drive to the school. This would allow for any unforeseen circumstances to happen in that ½ mile drive and still be at least 38 minutes early. According to my family, that is barely early enough. I, on the other hand, am fine with arriving on two wheels with a minute to spare to give me that breathless-windblown look.
This is where the plot thickens. My children love to get all gussied up for their concerts. This concert was no exception. My elder child needs to wear just the simple and classic concert blacks. Easy peasy lemon squeezy. My youngest child doesn’t yet have a concert dress code, just the simple instructions of “look nice”. My daughter took this to mean - find your most inappropriate dress, under clothes, and shoes to shock your parents into a speechless stupor. While we are not new to the shenanigans of this child, she has been particularly full of vinegar and lemon juice since entering the sixth grade.
It is actually difficult to articulate the ridiculousness of this child’s outfit. I’m not sure if it was the long floor length strapless dress that was just a smidge too big so it kept slipping down showing the tangled mess of bra that was hanging on for dear life. Or if it was the 4 inch high heeled shoes that were mostly black except for the classy scuff marks that showed their age and the stretched out strap that went around her ankle but actually did nothing to keep the wheels on her tires. Or if it was the black lace choker that looked sort of “goth” but had a cross on it so that made it school appropriate, this according to the wearer. OR if it was the smeared on black eyeliner that looked like it had been applied the night before, been slept in, reapplied, and then been through an ugly cry. If you take in the whole ensemble, it is reminiscent of a night out at a sleazy bar.
I was sure my eyeballs were about to pop out of their sockets and start rolling around on the floor. The only thing I could say was “No. Nope. No ma’am.” Her dad, being ever so helpful, simply said “I can’t deal with this, I am going out to the car. We need to leave. And I am NOT taking my phone!”
At the risk of providing more information than you want, this part is sort of important to the story. My doctor decided that I was “of the age” that I needed a Cologuard test. This is a test done instead of a colonoscopy. The basics are: you poop in a bowl thingy, dump some solution in the poop bowl and seal up real tight, and then pop that poop in the mail! I was having some serious anxiety about this whole thing and I needed to check it off my “to do” list. My body decided this was a good time for things to move. Of course I could have waited for another time but I’ve never been good at time management or good choices.
While my husband was not so patiently waiting in the car for us, my eldest daughter was questioning her life choices and how she could have such unfortunate luck as to have us as family members. Neither was amused by the armageddon that was going down in the youngest Oyler’s bedroom and the poop vs. small bowl in the bathroom.
As I said earlier, it is difficult to describe using mere words the true gravity of the situation. When I look back now I can see humor in the events, at the time however, the dumpster fire I was staring at was no laughing matter. Anyway, on to the rest of the story…
My husband took the baby gazelle to school before I was ready - because I had to finish the “job”. Having to take two vehicles has become a regular occurrence recently. Also, the inability to read each other’s minds is becoming increasingly problematic. In this case, the problem arose at the end of the night when it was discovered that we parked in different parking lots and my hubs decided to switch vehicles.
To quickly recap the evening’s events, my sweet offspring managed to walk across the gym floor in her four-inch stilts while carrying her tenor saxophone and stay upright. Everyone in the audience held their breath while she made her wobbly way from the side door to her rightful position in the band ensemble. There was a collective sigh of relief when she finally sat down. I could hear a few faint giggles and whispers, but they were nothing compared to what was going on inside my head.
It was fine. It was all fine. Until she had to move to the risers and sing in the choir. Again the collective holding of breath and exhalation when she made it unscathed. However the walk back was not quite so successful. It was the strangest thing. One second she was there, walking with her classmates, the next second, POOF! She was gone! Ope! Then she was back. Popped back up like a little gopher!
They were finally done with their portion of the concert. But she wasn’t done torturing us or her feet. The thing about those shoes is they weren’t quiet. At all. Every step she took was loud, so dang loud! And not a single one was confident.
As the night wrapped up, my husband, who by this point has had more than he can handle, said he was going to take the newborn giraffe home in the vehicle I drove to the concert. I was all about this as I couldn’t watch the train wreck any longer.
As I waited for my elder offspring, I noticed the snow coming down outside the front doors of the school. Then it hit me. My husband doesn’t know that I parked the vehicle in the other parking lot. I quickly grabbed my phone from my back pocket to call him and it hit me again! The last thing he said to me when he left the house, “I am NOT bringing my phone!” Oh good.
As if on cue, a strange looking body came flying in through the front doors of the school. My first thought was it was one of those blow up guys in a car dealership parking lot. Arms flailing about as if they are detached from the body. Nope, just my daughter. Her arms and legs were waving as she was yelling “MOTHER! Where did you park the car?!”. The closer she got the more I thought I was being transported back to my younger years of late night dance parties at Bayview; makeup running down my face, shoes in hand because my feet were so sore, hair standing on end after endless attempts to keep it tamed. It was a whole vibe.
The ridiculousness of this night is burned in my brain. I’ve since thrown the offending shoes in the dumpster. Hopefully they will never see the light of day again. The cologuard test came back positive, which is actually a negative because now I have to have a colonoscopy. Which according to a co-worker, I am “I didn’t know you were that old” old. So I have that going for me. I can’t wait to see what the May spring concert will bring. It’s on May 17th if anyone wants to join us for the show!
Stephanie Oyler is a special education teacher at Onamia Schools.
