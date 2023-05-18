Stephanie Oyler

I gotta be honest. I don’t know if I will make it through this column or if you will for that matter. By the time this actually gets published and you get to read it, the happenings of this day will be but a memory. Not a good memory, but a memory, nonetheless.

March 21 is my dad’s birthday. Dave Osterman is a well known fella and is loved by many. The fact that my kids’ band concert fell on his birthday just meant that we would definitely get to see the jolly guy I call Pappy. He rarely misses an opportunity to see his kids or grandkids participate in a school activity. I’m not gonna lie, I’m glad he was able to witness this event. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.