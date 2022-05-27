For the sake of argument, let’s say that a former Commander-in-Chief of the United States said that soldiers who served in the Vietnam war were “losers and suckers.”
The man who allegedly said that about our former GI’s of that era had a daily history during his time in office of having much of what came out of his mouth, walked back or attempted to be clarified the next day by members of his staff.
Allow me to do my own “walking back” and “clarifying” what our man in office really meant when he allegedly called those who served in the Vietnam conflict, losers and suckers, for I am one of those suckers and losers of which he spoke.
To begin, I must say this: many times there appeared a kernel of truth in the spontaneous, seemingly inane remarks made by “you-know-who,” so let’s try to find that kernel in what this baby-boomer president was really saying. In my opinion, the President was saying this truth: many of the young men drafted into this unpopular war that latest over 10 years were the victims of their poor economic or political status. Many poor, uneducated men back then did not have the means to escape being drafted, and therefore, this class of citizenry made up the bulk of our fighting force, whereas many of the sons of the wealthy or politically well positioned in the USA during those war years found ways of avoiding the Vietnam fiasco. That is the kernel of truth in what the head of the free world supposedly said, and, yes, they were the suckers and losers referred to.
How can I prove this? I was one of those who had not the means of avoiding the lottery system and had to serve in Vietnam. And one day in boot camp, the sergeant asked for those who had not finished high school to raise their hands and those who raised their hands were given a chance to get their high school diploma through the Army. To my surprise, of the 250 men in my platoon, over half had not finished high school. You might say they did not have a way out of serving, except for maybe heading to Canada. They were behind the eight ball, and in that case, they may have been suckers and losers.
But digest this: Among those wealthy or politically well-positioned men who found ways to avoid serving in the military or at least avoiding going to war, were these three: George W., Bill and the Donald, each, like me, born in 1946 and each aspiring to become an American President. As it turned out, apparently they were not among the suckers and losers.
And yet, how hypocritical it was of these three men during their terms in office to, on each Memorial Day, attend a wreath-laying ceremony at some dead soldier’s tomb. At least, that is how this veteran sucker and loser felt every patriotic holiday when watching these Commanders-in-Chief, who conveniently escaped the draft, showed up for their TV video bite.
So, what the President was essentially saying was this truth: the bulk of the armed forces in the ‘Nam era were made up of those “suckers and losers” who got sucked into the war and lost in their attempts of avoiding the becoming a soldier.
Perhaps, the rock group Creedence Clearwater Revival said it best with regard to who in our country got sucked into the war with these lyrics to their anti-war song, “Fortunate Son,” of fifty years ago:
“Some folks are born made to wave the flag, Ooh, they’re red, white and blue. And when the band plays “Hail to the Chief,” Ooh they point the cannon at you, Lord. IT AIN’T ME, IT AIN’T ME, I AIN’T NO SENATOR’S SON, SON. IT AIN’T ME, IT AIN’T ME, I AIN’T NO FORTUNATE ONE, NO.”
“Some folks are born silver spoon in hand, Lord, don’t they help themselves, no. But when the taxman come’ to the door Lord, the house lookin’ like a rummage sale, yeah.
IT AIN’T ME, IT AIN’T ME, I AIN’T NO MILLIONAIRES’S SON, NO, NO. IT AIN’T ME.”
Bob Statz is a semi-professional, photo journalist who works for the Mille Lacs Messenger
