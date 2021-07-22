The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe announced the swearing in of two commissioners and an assistant commissioner to new terms.
Peter Nayquonabe will serve as Commissioner of Administration, Nicole Anderson will serve a second term as Commissioner of Health and Human Services, and Maria Costello will serve as Assistant Commissioner of Administration.
“I have already assigned these leaders with their first task of working on making government more efficient and creating more Band member employment opportunities,” said Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin. “These commissioners are hard-working Band Members who are dedicated to our community and I am excited about what we will achieve together.”
The swearing in was conducted by District I Associate Justice David Sam in the Band Assembly chambers at the Biidaabinookwe Government Center.
