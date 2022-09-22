In July 2022, our country adopted the three-digit dialing, texting, or chat code of 988 for anyone experiencing a suicidal or mental health related crisis. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365, connecting those in need with trained crisis counselors.
Counselors can help people experiencing mental health related distress such as thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Access is available through every landline, cell phone, and voice-over internet device in the United States and call services are available in Spanish, along with interpretation services in over 150 languages.
People can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. 988 serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained counselor who can help. Too many Americans are experiencing suicide and mental health crises without the support and care they need. In 2020 alone, the US had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes – and for people aged 10-34 years, suicide is a leading cause of death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Moving to an easy-to-remember, three-digit dialing code will provide greater access to life-saving services.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Each week of September the Messenger will publish community resources that promote mental wellbeing and help for those who find themselves in crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.