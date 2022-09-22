Mental heath readiness

In July 2022, our country adopted the three-digit dialing, texting, or chat code of 988 for anyone experiencing a suicidal or mental health related crisis. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365, connecting those in need with trained crisis counselors. 

Counselors can help people experiencing mental health related distress such as thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Access is available through every landline, cell phone, and voice-over internet device in the United States and call services are available in Spanish, along with interpretation services in over 150 languages.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.