In the early morning hours of May 22, a structure fire was reported off 385th Avenue in Wealthwood Township. 

Deputies, Aitkin Fire Department and Garrison Fire Department responded to a trailer home fully engulfed with the structure collapsed inward. Once the fire was extinguished, responders including the State Fire Marshal began sifting through the debris.

Found among the charred debris were two adults and a child. They were determined to be Jeffrey Cleys, 69, and Michelle Cleys, 55, of Aitkin, and their grandchild Grant Diehl, 6, of Deerwood. The remains of two dogs were also found.

It is believed that a space heater may have contributed to the fire. The State Fire Marshal will continue to investigate the matter.

