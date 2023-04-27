It takes a lot of dedication for high school students to climb on a school bus at 6 a.m. on a cold, rainy Saturday morning, but that’s just what the 12-member Mille Lacs Raiders speech team did on April 15, when they headed to Duluth Marshall School for the Section 7A Speech Tournament.
Hopes ran high as the tournament began even though the Raiders found themselves among some incredibly tough competitors. According to Raider speech coach Alicia Laughery, “This is always a tough day for our speakers. If they don’t end up in the top three, their seasons come to an end.”
For nine of the 12 speakers who attended the section tournament, their seasons did come to an end. But for Arianna Cash-Hemann, Nox Gray, and Noah Jacobson, they finished well enough to advance to the Class A State Competition to be staged at Eastview High School on Saturday, April 29.
Arianna will be making her first appearance at the state competition this year. Ari is a sophomore and has found great success in the category of prose. This year she is presenting a cutting from Stephanie Dickinson’s work entitled, “A Lynching in Stereoscope.” Throughout her presentation, Ari takes the audience through the scene of a public lynching in southern United States. Throughout the season, Ari was fourth at the Raiders home meet, fifth at North Branch, fourth at Fridley, and was conference champion at the GRC meet. Ari’s second place finish at the section puts her in great standing moving into the state competition.
Nox Gray will also be making her first appearance at the state competition. Nox is a senior, and only in her second year of varsity speech. She has been competing with the drama script, “Mississippi Mirror,” by Alan Haehnel. Throughout this piece, the audience meets a young person named Carmen who is struggling with issues from her past. Carmen has worked with many counselors throughout her short life, but she is still missing that one person with whom she really wants to talk. Nox has placed at several meets throughout the season, ending up second at Raiders home meet, first at North Branch, third at Princeton, and conference champion for drama at the GRC. Nox’s third place finish moves her on to the state competition.
Noah Jacobson is returning to the state tournament for the third consecutive year. As a senior, Noah decided to push his comfort level and write his own piece for creative expression. He has stated that this has been one of the toughest seasons for him because it is easier for him to play a part than to dig deeply into his own life and emotions to perform his piece. This hard work has certainly paid off. Noah’s piece, “The Untold Story of 1 in 6,” has found great success throughout the season. Noah earned first place at the Raiders home meet, second place at North Branch, first place at Princeton, second place at Fridley, third place at Milaca, and was a conference champion at the GRC tournament. Noah’s first place finish at the section tournament sets him up as a competitive force moving into the state tournament.
Overall, the team ended up placing fifth at the section tournament.
Others who earned medals at the tournament were Olive Rudolph - sixth in creative expression; Bella Kruchten - fifth in original oratory and Charlie Smart - sixth in storytelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.