It was to be a gala event for Mille Lacs area schools when the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders football squad, a paired sport with Onamia and Isle High athletes, opened their home season at Isle’s field on Sept. 10.
As for the game, the Raiders were to take on one of the conference powers, the Rush City Tigers. Rush City lived up to its reputation, scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions on the way to 60-14 rout.
The Tigers, using three running backs tucked behind the quarterback, were able to produce a combined 464 yards from that trio, including eight touchdowns in just over two quarters. In all, the Tigers had 570 yards of offense (if a 99-yard kick-off return for touchdown was included). All Rush City’s yardage was on the ground, compared to Mille Lacs, who finished the game with 166 total yards, with 176 through the air and a minus 10 rushing.
Both teams featured their second string players during most of the second half when the score was out of hand and the clock was set at running time.
Bright spots for the Raiders were the spectacular catches made by Onamia senior AJ Drift, who snagged six perfectly-thrown passes from quarterback Daniel Miller for 163 yards, including both Mille Lacs touchdowns.
The Raiders offense moved deep into Tiger territory two other times. Late in the first half they got as far as the Rush City 14-yard-line before giving the ball up on a fumble, and early in the fourth period, 9th-grader Zach Remer ran a kick-off back to the Tiger 7-yard-line where it as first-and-goal, but the Raiders were not able to convert.
Rush City 22 24 8 6 60
Mille Lacs 0 6 8 0 14
