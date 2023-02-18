The above are some of the lyrics from “A Hazy Shade of Winter,” Simon & Garfunkel, 1964.
I look back and wonder where did the time go? Recently some of us were building a PowerPoint for the Onamia Depot Library, looking at historical pictures along with more current ones. Since I am an Onamia “lifer,” I look back and remember some of the old stores, buildings, railroad and really stretch my brain to remember details about some of them. I looked at some photos of the elders from the area and thought of what they brought to our small community. Grocery, hardware, logging, lumber yards, creamery, gas stations, cafés, movie theater, churches, schools, clinic and hospital to name a few. Many businesses were brought to Onamia by an inspired individual or family. Unfortunately, some of those places have not survived time. Time can be our friend or seemingly an enemy. Each of us has our own story on how either has woven an important part of our lives. Whether negative or positive, time has made a big impact on us.
My recent thoughts on that are of things I used to be able to do easily have now become a struggle – a creaky knee, weakened back, a brief mental lapse of someone’s name, to name a few. I’ve watched my elderly mother struggle with dementia and wonder if that is in my future? Time, again, influences my thoughts of the above music verse, “Won’t you stop and remember me?”
Another thought on time: How is it that my oldest granddaughter is turning 25? A quarter of a century! As a kid, I remember my grandpa talking about something being a quarter century ago. (I didn’t get it, just tell me in years!) Time. Now, I get it.
So, now I am telling myself, be grateful for time. None of us know how much time we or our friends and family have. But time is ours to do with what we want. We can waste time; we can rush time. We can have time alone; we can have time with those we care about. We can give time; we can take time. We can count time or can ignore time. We can buy time, we can lose track of time.
“Time, time, time, see what’s become of me
While I looked around for my possibilities.”
Margaret Willis is the director of Onamia Depot Library.
