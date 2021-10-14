When Mary Pat Sorvik arrived in Onamia in 1981 just a few years removed from graduating with a teaching degree from the Agriculture Campus at the University of Minnesota, she was eager to begin what she thought would be a career as an Ag. teacher in this small town in lake country.
Little did she realize then where life would take her — or that is how she sees it looking back over the 40 years since migrating to Minnesota from the farm in North Dakota where she grew up.
“I came to Onamia with my husband and two of my eventual four children,” she said. “We bought a hobby farm south of town and my job as an Ag. teacher was pretty much what I wanted to do.”
But, four years into her teaching, the powers-that-be in the Onamia School District scuttled the Ag. program at OHS, leaving Mrs. Sorvik jobless.
“First, I thought, what am I to do, now,” Sorvik recalled. “But, then again, growing up on a farm as I did, you learn that when things don’t go as planned, you hitch up your britches and figure something out to make things work. And that is sort of what I did.”
Sorvik knew lots about how to grow things, knew she had a creative knack about her being an accomplished pianist and all, and said she didn’t really like the thought of just picking up stakes and leaving the MIlle Lacs area. So, she did what her farmer ancestors did so well: she pulled up her britches and in August of 1985 she bought a flower shop on Main Street in downtown Onamia, a shop she has owned and operated as “Sunshine Flower & Gift Shoppe” ever since.
“I am proud to say that, for the past 37 years, we’ve weathered lots of highs and a few low times in the business world of a small town. She said there were challenges of several recessions, the loss of some of the vibrancy of the town with losing their grocery stores and other businesses, but somehow, Sorvik said, she survived. In fact, she said the past few years have been the busiest she ever been.
“Besides, there have always been Valentines Days, Mothers Days, Easters, proms and of course lots of birthdays and funerals to prepare for,” she said.
Friday, Oct. 8, Mary Pat said goodbye to her beloved shoppe, and on Saturday, Oct. 9 she handed over the keys to the new, local owner, Stacy Phillips.
“It was just time to go,” Sorvik lamented,” said with a slight quiver of her bottom lip. “I put my heart and soul into trying to make this business as good as it could be, but I am at retirement age, and will be looking forward to other ventures.”
Among those new ventures will be tending to her gardens at her farm and at times heading back to North Dakota to tend to her 93-year-old mother who still resides at her old homestead.
And, of course she, and the Crosier community of brother and priests, hope she will continue to be their lead accompanist on piano and organ at Holy Cross Church in Onamia.
“I do have as a goal, to brush up my skills on the new organ the Crosiers had installed over the years,” Sorvik said. “I should have time to spend playing music on that wonderful instrument.”
As for the new owner, Phillips said she has some plans for the future, but had this to say about the past: “There is really nothing broken here. After 37 years with Mary Pat, basically things are just fine.”
