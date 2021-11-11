Motorists are reminded to be alert for frosty or icy bridge decks, overpasses and ramps, especially now that colder temperatures have arrived in central Minnesota.
Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the roadway because off-the-ground highway structures are not insulated by the ground. Even though the main roadway may appear relatively safe, the bridge decks may be frosty or icy, particularly in the early morning and late evening hours.
