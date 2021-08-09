Timothy Jeffrey “T.J.” Auberger, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1968. He enjoyed cooking and being with people. With all his medical problems he kept his sense of humor. He cooked for his mom at the Birds Nest in Garrison, for community affairs and fund raisers. He helped out friends when he could. He loved kids and dogs and was a big Viking’s fan.
T.J. is survived by his uncle and aunt, David and Brenda Crandall; brother-in-law, Mark (Katie) Rittenour; a nephew Daniel and brother and sisters.
Preceding T.J. in death are his father, William R. Auberger; his mother, Roberta J. Johnson and a sister, Teri Lynn Rittenour.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Garrison VFW. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.