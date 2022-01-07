Ice fishing has come a long way in the past couple decades. Going out and sitting on a bucket in one place all day can still get some fish, but with the versatility of the products now available to ice fisherman that does not make a lot of sense anymore.
Just like fishing out of a boat, moving and finding the fish is the key to ice fishing success as well. With the availability of GPS mapping on a smart phone, the lake contours and structures are easily identified. Studying the map in advance can help to pick out a point here, a nice break or inside turn there, a sunken hump or many other fishy looking spots before even getting to the lake.
Picking out the likely fishing areas in advance can save a lot of guesswork once out on the lake. This will also allow more time to fish and help to maximize the time on the ice.
As much as things change, they still stay the same
Live bait, a hook, line and sinker. That hasn’t changed, and it can still be one of the most effective ways to catch fish. Now there is a plethora of choices of what to put at the end of the line — whether it’s a jig of countless shapes, sizes and colors, or simply a plain hook, that also comes in every color under the rainbow.
Put the offering six inches to a foot and a half off the bottom and let the live bait do the work — it’s an age-old way to catch fish. Use a bobber or a dead stick to detect the bite.
The only problem with the bobber is it can freeze in the hole. When the fish bites the bait, it will feel the resistance and either drop it or simply rip it off the hook. Either way is not good.
A true “dead stick” rod uses the rod tip as a strike indicator, not a bobber. The rod has a very soft tip, and when used in a rod holder will slowly bend over when a fish takes the bait - whether the hole is frozen or not. The line will simply slip through. Couple the rod with a bait-runner reel and that is the ultimate dead stick set up.
A bait runner reel has a separate release to disengage the main drag, so a fish can easily pull line off the reel with very little resistance. Then before setting the hook, simply disengage the bait runner, and the regular drag will take over.
If using a standard spinning reel, simply back off the main drag while waiting for a bite, then re-tighten it prior to setting the hook.
Jigging with electronics
Since two lines are allowed here in Minnesota, generally, the most popular way to fish is one line with live bait and one line for jigging. Jigging with the help of a depth finder (or underwater camera) can be very effective in monitoring the fish’s reaction to your jigging movements, and also can be very entertaining as well.
Once a fish shows itself on the depth finder, hopefully it comes right in and eats the bait, but if it doesn’t, a variety of techniques can be used to entice the fish to bite. Generally speaking, the best move to make is to work the fish up vertically — like the bait is trying to get away.
The higher off the bottom the fish is willing to come, the better the odds are that it will take a bite. If the fish goes away, or goes back to the bottom, play hide and seek with them by dropping the bait all the way to the bottom and letting it sit there for a few seconds on a tight line. Maybe do a slight wiggle, but don’t lift it all the way off the bottom.
Sometimes the fish will take it right off the bottom, that’s why it’s important to keep the line tight in order to feel the bite. If it doesn’t take it off the bottom, pull it back up a foot or two and see if it reacts to it being in plain view again. If it does, repeat the sequence.
Pounding the bottom with the lure is another way to call in fish from a distance. This will stir up bottom sediment and fish will come over to see what the disturbance is. Just be sure that the lure doesn’t foul itself on the line or pick up any bottom debris while doing it.
Glow baits in low light and after dark
Generally, glow baits are a staple on stained or off colored bodies of water. And although Mille Lacs can get extremely clear in the winter, glow baits are still effective — especially in low light and after dark conditions.
Glow hooks or jigs with live bait, and glow spoons or plugs shine as well, along with baits that rattle can also be very effective under these conditions. One of the keys to success is to constantly recharge the bait with a headlight or a glow cup. Sometimes right after charging the bait up and dropping it down, a fish will bite right away.
Ice fishing can be pretty boring in general, but to increase the odds of catching fish, stay versatile, keep moving around prime structures, and use electronics to help find the fish, then do whatever it takes to make’um bite
