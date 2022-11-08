Fall brings in cool, dry air which can be tough on skin, especially on the lips. The lips are exposed to the elements more than the rest of the body and can easily become chapped. The skin on the lips is thinner and more sensitive, particularly because the lips do not contain any oil glands.
Chapped lips are dry and tight and can be very uncomfortable. Severely chapped lips may cause painful stinging reactions when eating, especially with citrus fruit, spicy and salty foods.
Chapped lips can occur with anyone and at any age, but children who lick their lips often are more susceptible. Oftentimes for children, the chapped lips progresses to a rash around the mouth. Other causes of chapped lips can be: reaction to a medication, wearing irritating lipstick/lip balm, a vitamin deficiency (iron or vitamin B), or dehydration.
Once your lips start to feel dry there are some simple steps to take to treat them such as: drink more water, apply lip balm as needed throughout the day (with SPF when outdoors), use a humidifier at home, and avoid licking/biting lips. Typically the most successful way to protect or heal lips is with frequent lip balm application. Experts suggest to reapply lip balm six to eight times a day.
When choosing a lip balm, focus on ingredients that are: fragrance free, hypoallergenic, ointments (petroleum jelly, glycerin), oil (mineral oil or caster seed oil), and moisturizing. Avoid lips balms with fragrances or flavors, menthol, and eucalyptus.
If you treat your chapped lips and they get worse or do not improve over a few weeks, visit your healthcare provider for advanced treatment options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.