Days leading up to the December Christmas holidays allow members of the Mille Lacs community to come together with generosity for those in need.
The Isle Lions Club is active in promoting the holiday spirit by sponsoring their annual “Giving Tree.” Santa, along with several Isle Lions members Kathy Freitage, Aleisha Holbert and Hans Woelfle, pictured above, were on hand at Teal’s Market on Nov. 27 to usher in this holiday event.
Nearly 50 area seniors have been identified as being in need during this holiday season, and to meet some of those needs, the Lions have placed a Christmas tree adorned with 50 requests for gifts from needy seniors, in Teal’s Market in downtown Isle. Requests included three items, each costing under $25 of less. Shoppers wishing to help with this cause may choose a request from the tree, honor that request and take the request and items purchased to Isle Hardware Hank where members of the Lions will wrap the presents.
On Dec. 17, a catered party for those receiving gifts and others from the community who wish to attend, will be held at McQuoid’s Inn.
Lions spokesperson, Hans Woelfle, speaking about this particular campaign, said, “This is a special time for those who receive their gifts, and we are pleased to sponsor this event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.