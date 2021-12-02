As she has done for the past 10 year, on Nov. 26, Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew presided over the annual city tree-lighting ceremony which officially rings in the spirit of the Christmas holiday season for this small town on Lake Onamia.
Agnew welcomed several score of area residents and visitors to this rite of winter, saying “As we continue to experience challenges from COVID-19 dealing with mask mandates, daily disease test results, hospitalizations and death reports, lifting of mask mandates, re-opening of businesses and events, supply-chain issues, increasing prices and increasing cases of the plague heading into winter, through it all, our healthcare workers have pushed on. I wish to dedicate this year’s tree to our local healthcare workers, including the doctors, nurses, aids, technicians, kitchen workers, maintenance and housekeeper staff. They continue to work, often shorthanded. We thank them for their dedication and service to our community.”
The mayor then also thanked Bill and the late Ginny Konze for the donation of a sign that once stood on their Onamia property and now adorns the front lawn of City Hall. That sign reads, “Merry Christmas to All.”
Following the turning on of the lights, traditional carols were sung by the assembled crowd and Agnew’s homemade cookies were distributed to the patrons.
