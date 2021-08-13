Tom Phillips

Tom David Phillips, passed away Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at age 68 after a 15 month battle

with cancer. He passed at his home surrounded by his family in Isle, MN. Tom was born

March 12, 1953 to Wesley and Jeanette Phillips in Milaca, MN. He graduated from Milaca

High School, where he played baseball, basketball, ran track and starred in high school

musicals. His signature performance was as Curly in the high school production of

Oklahoma!

Tom was an avid fisherman and his best experiences included weekends at Lake Mille Lacs

and trips to Ontario, Canada. Prior to retirement, Tom worked as a fishing guide and launch

boat captain on Mille Lacs Lake. Tom also worked for Woodcraft Industries for 24 years in

Foreston, MN. Tom’s other passion was riding his motorcycle, both in high school, and prior

to and during his retirement. He was a dedicated fan of westerns, especially John Wayne

movies. Tom loved to laugh and tease, and enjoyed his time with friends and family.

A memorial will take place Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 1pm-3pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran

Church in Milaca.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 40 years NellePhillips of Isle, MN; son, Daniel Scott,

of Show Low, AZ; daughter Anna Phillips, of Chicago,IL; son and daughter-in-law Ethan

and Jessica Phillips of Paynesville, MN; granddaughterKinsley Phillips; granddaughters

Nicole Clift and Briana Scott, and great-grandson Travis Clift of Show Low, AZ;

granddaughter and grandson-in-law Rochelle and Dallas Peterson, and great-grandson Colt

Peterson of Jacksboro, TX; granddaughter and grandson-in-lawDanielle and Rance Ramsey

of Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, AK; grandsons Nathanand Peter Williams of Benson, AZ;

and grandsons Rueben and Joel Williams of Lakeside,AZ.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Jeanette Phillips, and brother Lee

Phillips, all of Milaca, MN, as well as his daughter, Sarah Williams of Benson, AZ.

