Tom David Phillips, passed away Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at age 68 after a 15 month battle
with cancer. He passed at his home surrounded by his family in Isle, MN. Tom was born
March 12, 1953 to Wesley and Jeanette Phillips in Milaca, MN. He graduated from Milaca
High School, where he played baseball, basketball, ran track and starred in high school
musicals. His signature performance was as Curly in the high school production of
Oklahoma!
Tom was an avid fisherman and his best experiences included weekends at Lake Mille Lacs
and trips to Ontario, Canada. Prior to retirement, Tom worked as a fishing guide and launch
boat captain on Mille Lacs Lake. Tom also worked for Woodcraft Industries for 24 years in
Foreston, MN. Tom’s other passion was riding his motorcycle, both in high school, and prior
to and during his retirement. He was a dedicated fan of westerns, especially John Wayne
movies. Tom loved to laugh and tease, and enjoyed his time with friends and family.
A memorial will take place Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 1pm-3pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran
Church in Milaca.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 40 years NellePhillips of Isle, MN; son, Daniel Scott,
of Show Low, AZ; daughter Anna Phillips, of Chicago,IL; son and daughter-in-law Ethan
and Jessica Phillips of Paynesville, MN; granddaughterKinsley Phillips; granddaughters
Nicole Clift and Briana Scott, and great-grandson Travis Clift of Show Low, AZ;
granddaughter and grandson-in-law Rochelle and Dallas Peterson, and great-grandson Colt
Peterson of Jacksboro, TX; granddaughter and grandson-in-lawDanielle and Rance Ramsey
of Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, AK; grandsons Nathanand Peter Williams of Benson, AZ;
and grandsons Rueben and Joel Williams of Lakeside,AZ.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Jeanette Phillips, and brother Lee
Phillips, all of Milaca, MN, as well as his daughter, Sarah Williams of Benson, AZ.
