Since the late 1970s, Onamia High had produced girls track teams and by 1995 Isle High agreed to pair with OHS to compete as the Mille Lacs Raiders – one of the first paired athletic teams among those two schools.
Raider girls track and field over the years have featured a number of quality individuals and even some outstanding relay teams — several of which advanced from sub-section to section tournaments. With the addition of girls golf and softball between the two schools, girls track has somehow managed to hold their own in terms of enticing enough athletes to take part in that sport.
Following the retirement of long-time track coach Jeff Walz two seasons ago, a few new coaches took the reins last season but resigned heading into the spring of 2023.
Enter new coach Steve Maas, a teacher at Isle by trade and an aspiring track coach on the side. “I coached a bit in my previous teaching assignments in Florida, so when the opportunity to coach track came up here in my new home, I took the plunge,” Maas said.
Talking to the new mentor, there is no doubt he has the drive to get the best out of his girl athletes. He has also had to temper his enthusiasm a bit, however, considering much of his team is relatively young and inexperienced.
A look at the Raider roster shows just four seniors on the squad, including a talented and successful pole vaulter and high-jumper in Svea Carlson of Onamia, two shot-putters and discus-throwers in Abby Biniek and Nox (Olivia) Gray who have earned some valuable points for the team and Nevaeh Merrill who is proving to be a fine sprinter.
The talent pool for varsity gets relatively thin and young from then on down, with no 11th graders on the squad, and just three sophomores and five freshmen. There are also nine athletes listed as Junior Varsity members, eight of whom are sophomores and below.
So, painting the 2023 girls track squad as young is no stretch.
Keeping these young girls out for the sport will be key to the Raiders continuing the legacy of quality track around the big lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.