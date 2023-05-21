rds track team.jpg

Mille Lacs Girls Track

Front: Rihanna Smith, June Schleis, Ava Rogers, Audrey Pederson, Ava Skogen, Anna Spinler, Klara Kett and Ana Berry. Back: Coach Katelynne Schatz, Ari Cash-Hemann, Svea Carlson, Nevaeh Gesell, Millie Gahbow, Liz Schleis, Abby Biniek, Aerian Jakobiec, Layne Nelson, Kylie Lorentz, Nox Gray and coach Steve Maas. Not pictured - Nevaeh Merrill.

 Photo by Bob Statz

news.messenger@apgecm.com 

Since the late 1970s, Onamia High had produced girls track teams and by 1995 Isle High agreed to pair with OHS to compete as the Mille Lacs Raiders – one of the first paired athletic teams among those two schools. 

