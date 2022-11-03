The Initiative Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of its Transformative Funding for Nonprofits program supported by generous funding from the Otto Bremer Trust. The 15 recipient nonprofits will receive awards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for a total of more than $1 million in support.

More than 70 nonprofits applied for this one-time funding opportunity to transform the support they provide to underserved communities in Central Minnesota. The pool ultimately was narrowed to 15 organizations from across the 14 counties and two sovereign tribal nations served by the Initiative Foundation.

