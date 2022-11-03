The Initiative Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of its Transformative Funding for Nonprofits program supported by generous funding from the Otto Bremer Trust. The 15 recipient nonprofits will receive awards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for a total of more than $1 million in support.
More than 70 nonprofits applied for this one-time funding opportunity to transform the support they provide to underserved communities in Central Minnesota. The pool ultimately was narrowed to 15 organizations from across the 14 counties and two sovereign tribal nations served by the Initiative Foundation.
“We are so appreciative of the Otto Bremer Trust for its generous grant support,” said Zach Tabatt, nonprofit development program officer at the Initiative Foundation. “These funds will enable our nonprofit partners to reach an even greater number of people who most need access to additional resources and services in the region.”
Projects range from a sweeping homeless shelter remodeling project in St. Cloud to bilingual advocacy services in Long Prairie to a business training program with long-term poverty-reduction implications for Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe youth.
“We were blown away by the applications we received,” Tabatt said. “It made for difficult choices, but we are confident the 15 recipients will continue to expand their reach as they put these funds to work.”
About the Initiative Foundation
The Initiative Foundation supports a 14-county service area that includes Benton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena and Wright counties and the sovereign tribal nations of the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Bands of Ojibwe. Based in Little Falls, the Foundation exists to improve the quality of life and to build stronger communities in Central Minnesota by offering business loans, nonprofit grants, leadership training and donor services through its Partner Funds programs. Since 1986, the Initiative Foundation and its Partner Funds have invested multiple millions in the region through targeted grants and business financing investments. Visit ifound.org to learn more.
Transformative funding for nonprofits recipients:
Employment Enterprises, Inc., and Confidence Learning Center—Building Confidence and Employment Skills Together*
Grant award: $75,000
Counties served: Crow Wing and Morrison
Employment Enterprises, Inc., and Confidence Learning Center will partner to serve adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities through a hands-on educational program to promote job skills. The program will also aim to keep individuals engaged for longer periods of time to better equip them for the workforce. Employment Enterprises, Inc., provides opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities and mental illness. Confidence Learning Center provides recreation and outdoor opportunities to those with developmental and cognitive disabilities.
Family Pathways—Access to Healthy Foods in Rural Communities
Grant award: $55,000
Tribal nation/county served: Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe/Mille Lacs County
This grant will help Family Pathways better serve clients in Mille Lacs County and in the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s sovereign tribal area by transitioning from a site-based food shelf model to a mobile food pantry, pop-up food markets and doorstep delivery. Some of the grant will be used to purchase a food-delivery van. Staff also plan to work with local colleges to end food insecurity among students. The Family Pathways mission is to work with communities to develop supportive, caring relationships to help people meet their basic needs. Family Pathways serves Chisago, Pine, Isanti, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties.
Lakes & Pines Community Action Council, Inc.—Advocate-Client Coaching Model
Grant award: $100,000
County served: Kanabec
The funds will be used to hire a consultant and train advocates to provide coaching services so they can better support clients through their transition from poverty to prosperity. Overall, staff members want to maximize services and develop a unified intake system to increase efficiency and instill client trust. The Lakes & Pines Community Action Council mission is to build prosperous communities by serving local families and individuals in their pursuit of self-reliance. The Lakes & Pines Community Action Council serves Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
Salem Lutheran Church—Improved Donation Storage and Processing
Grant award: $75,000
County served: Crow Wing
The grant to Salem Lutheran Church will partially fund remodeling at Salem WEST, which will result in quicker and more productive processing donations of household goods, space for clients to shop and increase efficiencies for volunteers. The organization will explore relocating The Mustard Seed, a thrift store that partially funds its work, to the current donation and processing facility. The transition, if deemed viable, will enable Salem WEST to expand the store footprint and increase sales. Salem WEST is an outreach of Salem Lutheran Church. Its mission is to work with local social services and nonprofit agencies to offer families the basic needs to set up a new home and find stability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.