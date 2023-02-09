erik.jacobson@apgecm.com 

Chair Virgil Wind gave the superintendent/9-12 principal report in JJ Vold’s absence to the Onamia School Board at the January meeting. Wind reported, “The Talent Show and other events went really great leading into holiday break.” He gave a special thank you to all the Talent Show participants, and to Brady Hermel who was the MC for the event, and to all the judges for making the Talent Show a great success.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.