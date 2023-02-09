Chair Virgil Wind gave the superintendent/9-12 principal report in JJ Vold’s absence to the Onamia School Board at the January meeting. Wind reported, “The Talent Show and other events went really great leading into holiday break.” He gave a special thank you to all the Talent Show participants, and to Brady Hermel who was the MC for the event, and to all the judges for making the Talent Show a great success.
Wind said they are working continuously on transportation and next steps. Previously, Vold shared more details about the school’s transportation; he said via email, “The district has contracted with ATI [Aksamit Transportation, Inc., based out of Browerville, Minnesota] for both the transportation supervisor and mechanic positions through June 30, 2023. The district is having multiple work sessions to decide our pathway forward for transportation services as we consider all options for the future.”
He added, “We have the most amazing drivers and transportation staff, and our number one goal is to retain our current transportation staff, and recruit additional drivers and substitute drivers to add more support to the department as the needs for transportation staff are increasing at a time where there is also a nationwide shortage in driver applicants. We are also considering different incentive packages and creative ideas to recruit and retain drivers, supervisors, mechanics, and transportation staff. The board will take action soon on our path forward.”
At the meeting, Wind went on to report that the audit came back strong, which was further discussed later. The board also had a finance meeting recently to review the audit with the auditors and to ask any questions. The lead auditor was present at the board meeting to present and answer any questions. (For the Messenger’s summary of the audit, see the Feb. 1 edition, “Audit is positive, …”)
The Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) conference was very informative. Wind said, “We were also able to attend a really great presentation at MSBA by Sarah Lancaster (Minnesota Teacher of the Year), and that was outstanding as well. Sarah did a tremendous job and we are so proud of Sarah and our District 5.”
Vold was able to attend the State of the Band address on Jan. 10 at the Grand Casino and Event Center. “We also had a booth for our school district at the State of the Band as well. It was an awesome day and I’m happy that we were able to be back in person and attend again this year.”
Onamia had their January Local Indian Education Parent Committee meeting on Jan. 17, “And that was another great meeting.” Wind added, “The vote of concurrence will be in February.” Onamia has had a few snow days and the board will decide on the makeup days at the upcoming work session, and then revise the calendar as needed at the February board meeting.
Wind said, “We had some technology issues with our school outreach system” during the last snowstorm in early January. Those issues have since been fixed and updated, and Onamia has also added texting alerts for going forward as well. “So our school outreach communication will be even more improved in the future.”
Jan. 23 was the first day of the second semester. Wind said, “We are excited for a really great second half of the school year. Parent-Teacher Conferences are coming up Feb. 22 and March 1.”
